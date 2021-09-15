CRN Impact Awards: Clade Solutions’ platform simplifies health and safety reporting

Sydney-based IT consultancy Clade Solutions has earned a finalist spot in the Emerging Innovator category of the 2021 CRN Impact Awards by creating a workplace health and safety (WHS) platform, built on Microsoft’s Power Platform.

The platform, dubbed SCRIM, combines more than 40 health and safety modules and over 160 configurable dashboards, charts, and reports into a single solution.

Being a Microsoft Gold Partner, Clade also ensured the solution can integrate with other Microsoft applications, as well as third-party solutions, to simplify user onboarding and streamline systems and processes.

SCRIM was developed following research that included an extensive telephone marketing campaign sponsored by Microsoft and distributor Dicker Data. Clade stays on top of WHS developments through its position as a lead sponsor of associations like the Australian Institute of Health of Safety and the Supply Chain and Logistics Association of Australia.

The platform has enabled Clade to expand into new industries and sectors, and has been included on Microsoft’s AppSource marketplace.

With SCRIM, employees can report incidents, near misses and hazards, WHS managers can complete inspections and audits, key stakeholders can identify and record information and attach supporting images or documents.

To bring all this information together into actionable insights, Power BI capabilities provide dynamic and real-time reports and dashboards that keep WHS managers and org leaders informed and ahead of problems.

The Clade team can customise SCRIM to meet specific organisational needs and tailor workflows to suit custom processes.

Being a cloud-based solution means that it is scalable and flexible and can be adapted to meet changing businesses or legislative requirements, ensuring long-term usability and relevance.

The next step in the solution’s evolution is predictive analytics using Azure’s machine learning capabilities to help customers understand future risks and how to avoid them. Clade also has plans for the integration of IoT devices and tools, including wearables.

“The SCRIM portal was so intuitive and easy to use, I quickly realised that language wasn’t going to be an issue. Once you learned how to use one page, inputting a hazard, for example, you would be able to use any of the pages, it had a universal and logical format. I told the staff, if you are savvy enough to have a Facebook page, you are savvy enough to use SCRIM,” said Clade customer Bradnam Windows & Doors group safety manager Chris Jessen.

"[Using SCRIM], we could see everything, at any time, in any area. There was no lengthy paper chase involved. SCRIM saved us time and gave us the visibility across the business we needed to mitigate risk and improve processes.”