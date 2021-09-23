CRN Impact Awards: iasset.com takes the global channel by storm

Australian-born iasset.com has made global waves with its data management platform for the channel, earning it a spot as a finalist for the Exporting Innovation category in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards.

The as-a-service platform is designed for MSPs, resellers, distributors and vendors to automate customer success, retention and lifecycle sales.

It is designed to streamline processes for IT channel players across each asset lifecycle stage.

It consolidates and cleanses installed base data sitting within multiple systems, such as a CRM or ERP; it mines an installed base for customer expansion and extension opportunities, segments data, generates automated quotes, and provides visibility for products, price lists and margins; it helps identify and process renewals for all contracts; and it reduces or eliminates end users’ unsupported or redundant assets.

Originally created to improve customer retention and expansion for Distribution Central, the platform saw the company’s renewal rates lift from 40 percent to 90 percent and iasset.com’s founder Scott Frew saw the solution’s potential in a wider market.

The company launched the company in 2008 after the realisation that there was a gap in the market for a platform that was able to manage the specifics of the channel environment, and the sheer volume as the SaaS and cloud market hit its stride.

Today, iasset.com is used by organisations across the globe including major brands like Honeywell, McAfee, Fujitsu and VMware. It now manages over $10 billion in assets across its user base.

The platform is hosted in Microsoft Azure, allowing applications to be deployed into data centres worldwide.

It also includes API integrations with other major channel tech providers like Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, NetSuite, ConnectWise and Xero, among others.

It has direct sales teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and a global support team located in the Philippines.

Melbourne-based IT service provider Murdoch Webster Technology Group director Michael Burt said that iasset.com has provided huge value for the company.

“The deployment of iasset.com for Murdoch Webster has provided multiple operational, financial and business benefits. We can now process extremely large/complex transactions (quote to order) in a matter of minutes. Historically, this would have taken hours using our legacy ‘quoting’ tool,” he said.

“The visibility of renewals and reporting capabilities offered by iasset.com are excellent for forecasting and sales hygiene. And with its integration into both our CRM and finance systems via API’s, iasset.com is now our source of truth. Any system changes come with challenges, but the team at iasset.com were fantastic and made the transition seamless both pre- and post-implementation."