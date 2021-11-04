CRN Impact Awards: Ingram Micro program helps ISVs scale through the channel

Ingram Micro’s dedicated ISV Activate program is designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) gain more traction in the IT channel, and it has scored the distie a finalist place in the Distribution Performance category of CRN’s 2021 Impact Awards.

After enrolling in the Activate program, ISVs are given access to a range of technical and business services.

On a technical front, the program helps ISVs to build well-architected solutions more easily and rapidly based on best practices as well as providing access to a team that can help with managing and optimising the ISV’s cloud infrastructure, Ingram Micro said.

The business services that the program promises consist of a range of support that helps ISVs grow through the channel, optimise their offerings and diversify their revenue streams.

Activate offers a framework to guide companies new to the Ingram Micro ISV Program through key growth stages.

Strategically, Ingram offers participants assistance with finding the right resources at the right price, staying on top of technology trends for operational efficiencies, and the scale to take advantage of new market opportunities.

The program offers process guidance for onboarding and customer support, simple co-branding marketing support, and a range of tools for working with multiple partners, tracking prospects, customers and support agreements.

Major brands like Microsoft, IBM, AWS and Veeam have come on board as sponsors, providing content and enablement to improve the program.

Members with cloud solutions can join Ingram’s ISV marketplace to gain some exposure to companies procuring through the marketplace from across the globe.

Overall, the program takes what can be a difficult and complicated journey to market for ISVs and uses tried and true processes, experienced teams, and technical expertise to help them to grow, scale and innovate.

Melbourne-based MeldCX is an ISV that specialises in using AI and intelligent edge technologies to provide better customer experiences and has been actively working with Ingram’s IoT specialist team on global onboarding.

“Working with Ingram is all about connecting to a salesforce of partners, scale, and growth. Ingram Micro also has the capability to help in finance solutions, complementary products, and managed services,” said MeldCX founder Joy Chua.

“It’s good to know we've got trusted partners, so we can just focus on what we do best, and work together to bring a total solution forward. We've had immense success with Ingram and other partners in the ecosystem, leveraging our strengths to cut through and bring large deals together.”

Other ISVs that Ingram have supported include cloud call recording provider Dubber and analytical data virtualisations providers Zetaris.