CRN Impact Awards: Invarosoft modernises MSPs’ IT support experience

Invarosoft is a SaaS platform built by an MSP for MSPs designed to streamline the process of raising tickets and has been named as a finalist in the Emerging Innovator category for the 2021 CRN Impact Awards.

Spun up out of MSP eNerds in 2017, the platform provides an enhanced user experience for MSPs and their clients by removing the need for raising tickets through email or phone. Instead, Invarosoft consists of user-friendly desktop, mobile or Teams applications.

The platform also includes a client portal that provides detail on tickets and approvals, as well as a knowledgebase, device listings and training. Plus, a HelpDesk toolkit that features live chat, secure identification, messaging, push notifications and the vCIO platform.

In all, it addresses the common challenges of IT support and service management to bring a better customer and employee experience in a modern, cloud-based format.

Tickets often include insufficient or incorrect information, which results in wasted time as the user and the support staff have to go back and forth to figure out exactly what the issue is. The desktop and mobile apps enable the user to select ticket type, sub-type, priority, provide a screenshot, fill in a form of additional questions, and provides device diagnostics when the ticket is logged.

One-click ticket logging reduces the number of change requests coming through the phone by up to 50 percent, saving time for necessary troubleshooting.

Simple self-service bots mean simple ‘have you tried turning it off and on again’ requests can be sorted without needing to contact support at all.

The platform has current and planned integrations with Microsoft, ConnectWise, AutoTask, ITGlue, KaseyaBMS, SyncroMSP, ConnectBooster, WiseSync, BiggerBrains, Service Now, Atlassian and Fresh Service.

Canadian Shift IT Solutions is one of 100s of MSPs around the world currently using Invarosoft.

“As an established MSP, we have always strived to offer the best end-user experience possible for our customers. Our IT Management tool, although functional has never been what I would call user friendly nor did it promote our ability to interact with our customers from the desktop or have the application available on mobile devices,” said Shift IT chief executive Andrew Carey.

“When I saw the video online for ITSupportPanel and reviewed the website, I knew right away that we could deliver a first-class desktop tool that would both help the customer and reduce our call volume. This was confirmed when we discussed the implementation with our customers, and right away the ITSupportPanel, ITNewsPanel and ITAppsPanel with individual customization per customer became the interface Shift IT Solutions had been looking to deliver.

“I highly recommend Invarosoft. It has been a very positive experience during the configuration and we have even re-thought our own processes to better suit the new tool we have now.”