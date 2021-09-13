CRN Impact Awards: Melbourne's Oreta takes social services provider Quantum Support Services to Azure

Melbourne-based managed services provider Oreta has earned a place as a finalist in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards under the Modernising Infrastructure category, for its work with social services provider Quantum Support Services.

Quantum Support Services serves Victoria’s Gippsland region to provide support services to the youth, homeless, domestic violence victims and vulnerable individuals.

The organisation sought to upgrade its IT infrastructure to meet the demands of running a remote workforce and improve its cybersecurity, bringing in Oreta to replace its long-time IT services provider.

Oreta said Quantum wanted to leverage Microsoft cloud “as much as possible” for an improved network posture with flexibility, as well as cloud access for a paperless initiative. The project was intended to update and simplify Quantum’s network infrastructure.

Oreta replaced Quantum’s stagnant PABX system and multi-broadband connection to improve connectivity, internet speed and network reliability; upgraded 150 staff laptops, mobiles and handsets; and implemented SD-WAN. Along with Azure, Microsoft 365 and Telstra Calling for Office365 were also introduced.

WiFi upgrades and management additions were installed across all seven Quantum sites and guest accommodation facilities to allow internet usage monitoring.

“The change to our ICT has enabled a virtual workspace that supports flexible working but it also enabled the platform for process efficiency improvement – simple things like a COVID QR code specific to our needs,” Quantum chief executive Natalie McDonald said.

“The biggest single change has been in the management of our meetings using the Teams app Decisions – streamlining agenda and minute management as well as ensuring compliance and standardisation of agendas.”

Oreta said the overall timeline of the project was four months from start to finish, and that it was achieved through resource allocation and collaboration of architects, engineers, project managers, mobility specialists and more during the delivery process.

A deadline of March 2021 was set to ensure that all hardware, software and equipment was configured and ready for use once staff returned to their offices as COVID-19 restrictions eased in Victoria at the time.

The upgrade also managed to reduce Quantum’s monthly costs slightly, despite the complete overhaul of the environment and network.

Finally, just before completion, Oreta provided Quantum a dedicated IT resource for a period of one week, which involved the distribution and set up of all staff laptops, and user training for all staff members to establish familiarity.