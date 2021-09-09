CRN Impact Awards: Metigy uses AI to boost SMBs’ digital marketing

Sydney start-up Metigy’s mission to bring digital marketing expertise to small-to-medium-sized businesses with its AI-powered platform has nabbed it a place as a finalist in the Emerging Innovator category of the 2021 CRN Impact Awards.

The platform allows a user to bring all of their social media accounts and Google Ads account together to be managed in a single portal.

It then uses artificial intelligence to monitor cross-posts and provide insights about who is engaging and when, and provides the tools to schedule and target posts to maximise engagement.

Additionally, it recommends which posts would serve well as paid posts and Google Ads, and allows users to create and manage campaigns.

It makes suggestions for how to tailor brand messaging and helps monitor competitors’ content to establish what is working for them.

The platform sources data from 25 million touchpoints and, the company said, is rapidly approaching the point where it can accurately predict return on investment. It is currently serving customers in 90 countries.

When the founder of small zero-waste food vendor Luv’em Mini Donuts started using Metigy, he found that its social audience was mostly women, especially mothers. By timing posts, for when the audience was active, Luv’em’s posts saw a nearly 1500 percent increase in engagement in 90 days, breaking 100,000 views in two weeks.

“Without Metigy everything is very manual and a lot more time-consuming. So, by utilising Metigy I can set aside an hour and a half and plan the whole week. It basically runs itself,” said Luv’em Donuts founder Craig Locker.

“It then tells me which are my high performing ads, so I can focus on similar content. Our customer base and marketing strategy through Metigy introduces us to a whole new market. The content reached someone who works in petrol and convenience stores and they’ve actually approached us and asked about stocking our product in petrol stations and convenience stores."

Metigy secured $20 million in a series B funding round in 2020, during the pandemic, and increased revenue by 300 percent as many SMBs had to enter the digital world for the first time.

It has partnerships with Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter for platform integration, and also creates and leverages partnerships that enable other tech providers to offer Metigy to their users.

It also recently launched its Creative Services offering to provide customers with a graphic design service for creating digital assets.

Metigy wants to ensure that its products are affordable for SMBs, offering tiered pricing that starts with its ‘Basic’ offering for free. The ‘Pro’ plan is US$25/month and ‘Team’ offers up to 10 user accounts for US$149/month, with month-to-month billing and no contract lock-in.