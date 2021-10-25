CRN Impact Awards: MOQdigital adds Azure Sentinel to Brisbane Catholic Education's Microsoft stack

By on
CRN Impact Awards: MOQdigital adds Azure Sentinel to Brisbane Catholic Education's Microsoft stack

Brisbane managed services provider MOQdigital was named a finalist in the recently unveiled 2021 CRN Impact Awards, with its Azure Sentinel deployment for Brisbane Catholic Education qualifying for the Trusted Systems category.

Brisbane Catholic Education (BCE), the administrator of 139 Catholic schools across Brisbane, sought to improve its IT security posture and chose Azure Sentinel to complement an existing investment in Office 365-centred Microsoft stack.

The organisation found in one of its routine cybersecurity reviews that attacks on accounts and identities were increasing in number and becoming more frequent, and has been weighing down the internal IT team.

In search of a new solution, BCE said it wanted a more proactive security posture, including the ability to monitor and respond to security alerts in real time and on a 24/7 basis.

MOQdigital was chosen, as a result of a discovery process, to deploy Azure Sentinel for both its experience in cybersecurity and the education sector. The solution was also chosen for its built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

The company proposed to extend BCE’s Microsoft stack and secure IT services with its security operations centre (SOC) to investigate, respond and act on events within the IT environment.

“We have always worked well with the team at MOQdigital. Their knowledge and experience has always given us peace of mind knowing we are in good hands whenever we engage with them,” BCE manager of information systems Jeff Peters said.

“Thanks to MOQdigital, our cybersecurity capabilities have been greatly enhanced. We are now able to respond quickly to security alerts and keep our environment secure.”

Following the deployment, BCE has reported quicker threat response times and lower costs, as well as increasing the accuracy of event information and reporting. MOQdigital said the solution has brought BCE peace of mind, allowing the organisation to focus on helping provide better learning outcomes for students.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
azure sentinel brisbane catholic education microsoft moqdigital services

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband, Optus top Aussie ISP speed rankings

Aussie Broadband, Optus top Aussie ISP speed rankings
Four Aussie MSSPs merge to form security house Sekuro

Four Aussie MSSPs merge to form security house Sekuro
Sydney's Eighty20 names new head of technology

Sydney's Eighty20 names new head of technology
Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises

Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?