CRN Impact Awards: MOQdigital adds Azure Sentinel to Brisbane Catholic Education's Microsoft stack

Brisbane managed services provider MOQdigital was named a finalist in the recently unveiled 2021 CRN Impact Awards, with its Azure Sentinel deployment for Brisbane Catholic Education qualifying for the Trusted Systems category.

Brisbane Catholic Education (BCE), the administrator of 139 Catholic schools across Brisbane, sought to improve its IT security posture and chose Azure Sentinel to complement an existing investment in Office 365-centred Microsoft stack.

The organisation found in one of its routine cybersecurity reviews that attacks on accounts and identities were increasing in number and becoming more frequent, and has been weighing down the internal IT team.

In search of a new solution, BCE said it wanted a more proactive security posture, including the ability to monitor and respond to security alerts in real time and on a 24/7 basis.

MOQdigital was chosen, as a result of a discovery process, to deploy Azure Sentinel for both its experience in cybersecurity and the education sector. The solution was also chosen for its built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

The company proposed to extend BCE’s Microsoft stack and secure IT services with its security operations centre (SOC) to investigate, respond and act on events within the IT environment.

“We have always worked well with the team at MOQdigital. Their knowledge and experience has always given us peace of mind knowing we are in good hands whenever we engage with them,” BCE manager of information systems Jeff Peters said.

“Thanks to MOQdigital, our cybersecurity capabilities have been greatly enhanced. We are now able to respond quickly to security alerts and keep our environment secure.”

Following the deployment, BCE has reported quicker threat response times and lower costs, as well as increasing the accuracy of event information and reporting. MOQdigital said the solution has brought BCE peace of mind, allowing the organisation to focus on helping provide better learning outcomes for students.