CRN Impact Awards: Nexon Asia Pacific takes pest control firm Flick Anticimex to the cloud

Managed services provider Nexon Asia Pacific has been named a finalist in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards under the Modernising Infrastructure category for its work with Flick Anticimex.

Founded in 1918, Flick is a pest control services specialist that has since grown into a business servicing some 1 million residential customers and 450,000 business sites.

Last year, the company sought to upgrade its legacy on-premises digital infrastructure to a more agile and responsive environment, as well as improve its call centre capabilities.

Nexon Asia Pacific was brought in to replace Flick’s long-time provider, coming out on top in a tender process with its proposal around its private cloud offering and Genesys’ call centre software technology.

“We engaged an Expense Reduction Analyst (ERA) to manage and drive the selection process. We wanted someone who could really take Flick to the next level as we continue our growth journey and digitally transform our operations,” Flick general manager of IT Rejele Sydney said.

“The IT solutions we require had to be scalable and secure enough to support this. Throughout the process and project, it was clear that Nexon had the passion and importantly the capability to deliver.”

The solution was a cloud-first approach, migrating Flick to Nexon’s private cloud offering and the provisioning of redundant NBN networks across both its Australia and New Zealand operations with an automatic failover in place.

Nexon also connected Flick’s 55 sites with new SD-WAN links, as well as adding a Level 1 service desk for 550 users. Genesys Cloud Contact Centre was also deployed to upgrade the call centre, supporting 320 agents.

The migration was initially set for a gradual transition over a four-to-six month period, but pressures from the incumbent provider, the process was compressed into a six-week period.

Nexon said Flick saw improvements in customer satisfaction, enhanced operations, reduced costs, simpler user interfaces and increased company revenues.

Some specific features that stood out to Flick were the additions of a call-back option, skill-based routing and CRM integration to the call centre, as well as the use of new data and metrics to help improve performance and the customer experience.