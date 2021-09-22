CRN Impact Awards: Socoro’s Fusion MSP platform closes the data gap between MSPs and clients

Sydney’s Socoro is determined to close the gap between the data MSPs hold and the clients it belongs to, hoping to make both parties’ lives easier along the way – a goal that has earned it a finalist place in the Emerging Innovator category of the 2021 CRN Impact Awards.

The company’s Fusion MSP platform is a modular system that takes the burden of sharing data with clients off MSPs, automatically gathering that shared data and presenting it in easy to understand dashboards.

The platform was conceived of by Rebecca Kennedy when she was working for an MSP and noticed the industry trending toward visibility and transparency, but a lack of platforms able to deliver it.

In 2017, Kennedy launched Socoro and began to design the platform that would become Fusion MSP, formerly known as KEN.

The platform is built upon Microsoft Power Platform as well as Eversign for secure esignatures.

The platform also integrates with various other vendor offerings across accounting software, ticketing, remote monitoring and management, contract management, licencing and other third-party portals.

From the outset, it was designed with flexibility in mind as the development team are keenly aware that no two MSPs are the same. To achieve this, they focused on a modular approach so that customers can choose the aspects of the software that will give them the most benefit.

The modules add an array of capabilities to the platform, among them modules for managing licences and ticketing.

The licences module brings together all of an organisation’s SaaS subscriptions, allowing visibility into which are being used, how much and by whom. By identifying licences that are being used by fewer people than expected, or not being used at all, both MSPs and their clients can make adjustments and save money.

The ticket module allows MSPs and clients to see the number of tickets that are being produced, as well as details like end-user ratings on the support they received. As well as revealing trends in where support is most needed, it also gives both parties data on the quality of service that is being provided.

Sydney MSP VTS IT’s chief financial officer Sharon Lindsay said that the implementation of the Fusion MSP platform has resulted in a 23.5 percent reduction in overheads in the first eight months.

“After a review of our systems, Socoro came to us with a revolutionary concept designed to integrate and automate our core business processes; improve customer service and trust through complete visibility and transparency; enhance data and system security, and generate the all-important significant cost savings,” she said.

“Our new Fusion MSP system has reduced team double handling and time spent on tasks; enabled more efficient and cost-effective client onboarding and relationship management; added layers of enhanced data reporting and much more. The introduction of Socoro’s innovative customisable modular system to our business has catapulted our managed services offering to the forefront of the market.”

