CRN Impact Awards: Wiise delivers ERP capabilities to local SMBs

By on
CRN Impact Awards: Wiise delivers ERP capabilities to local SMBs

Wiise, a KPMG Australia spin-out, has earned a finalist place in the Platform Innovators category of the CRN Impact Awards with its Australia-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for small to medium businesses.

Wiise was designed for companies experiencing growth that are ready to move beyond accounting and invoicing software and are looking for a more robust solution as they scale their operations.

Built on top of Microsoft’s Business Central platform, the offering incorporates tax, government regulations and legislation, and other local requirements to create an out-of-the-box ERP to suit Australian businesses.

Launched in 2018, the platform was jointly developed by KPMG Australia, Microsoft and CommBank as a more affordable alternative to the larger ERP providers that often require additional costs to make them usable in the local market or integrate with other applications. 

Integrations include Square for payments, Shopify for eretail, as well as bank feeds and payroll.

It allows for supply chain management and provides insights into stock levels and pricing to help manage cash flow and inform decisions.

 Since using Wiise, sustainable seafood supplier Pro Seafoods has increased its customer base from 30 to 150. Chief operating officer Amy Turner said, “Wiise has given us the ability to look at costs in detail ... And because we now have a true understanding of costs, we can set our prices more appropriately. If we need to get rid of a line that isn’t moving and it costs us a fortune in storage, we know where our lines are. We know the point at which we’re going to lose money. So, it’s given us a better understanding of our business.”

As well as partnerships with distributors Dicker Data and Rhipe, Wiise uses in-house marketing to run targeted campaigns and passes prospective opportunities onto its partner network for implementation.

Through this, the company has seen 100 percent year over year growth for the last three years, allowing it to continue to invest in adding capabilities to the platform.

The company conducts quarterly surveys and monthly 1:1 meetings to gain feedback and suggestions from customers on how to improve the product and user experience.

Updates to the base Microsoft platform are run through Wiise’s own testing process to ensure its APIs are working before they are applied.

Fund management company Trilogy Funds chief operating officer Justin Smart said his company turned to Wiise when manual reporting in Excel was no longer a viable option.

“The fact that we can now ingest large slabs of data into Wiise and we don’t have to divvy it up across the team has saved us a lot of time. We’re not having to hire more admin staff to facilitate the growth, allowing us to invest in other areas of the business. With all of our entities now in one place, we no longer have to update all of the work papers, run consolidations or report manually.”

He also commended Wiise’s affordability and no-contract subscription model.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
enterprise resource planning erp impact awards kpmg australia microsoft platform innovator services smbs software wiise

Partner Content

Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Telstra pays $110 million for Vita Group-owned retail stores

Telstra pays $110 million for Vita Group-owned retail stores
Microsoft announces 5 new Surface devices

Microsoft announces 5 new Surface devices
Tesserent raises $25m, two new acquisitions in the works

Tesserent raises $25m, two new acquisitions in the works

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?