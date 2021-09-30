CRN Impact Awards: Wiise delivers ERP capabilities to local SMBs

Wiise, a KPMG Australia spin-out, has earned a finalist place in the Platform Innovators category of the CRN Impact Awards with its Australia-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for small to medium businesses.

Wiise was designed for companies experiencing growth that are ready to move beyond accounting and invoicing software and are looking for a more robust solution as they scale their operations.

Built on top of Microsoft’s Business Central platform, the offering incorporates tax, government regulations and legislation, and other local requirements to create an out-of-the-box ERP to suit Australian businesses.

Launched in 2018, the platform was jointly developed by KPMG Australia, Microsoft and CommBank as a more affordable alternative to the larger ERP providers that often require additional costs to make them usable in the local market or integrate with other applications.

Integrations include Square for payments, Shopify for eretail, as well as bank feeds and payroll.

It allows for supply chain management and provides insights into stock levels and pricing to help manage cash flow and inform decisions.

Since using Wiise, sustainable seafood supplier Pro Seafoods has increased its customer base from 30 to 150. Chief operating officer Amy Turner said, “Wiise has given us the ability to look at costs in detail ... And because we now have a true understanding of costs, we can set our prices more appropriately. If we need to get rid of a line that isn’t moving and it costs us a fortune in storage, we know where our lines are. We know the point at which we’re going to lose money. So, it’s given us a better understanding of our business.”

As well as partnerships with distributors Dicker Data and Rhipe, Wiise uses in-house marketing to run targeted campaigns and passes prospective opportunities onto its partner network for implementation.

Through this, the company has seen 100 percent year over year growth for the last three years, allowing it to continue to invest in adding capabilities to the platform.

The company conducts quarterly surveys and monthly 1:1 meetings to gain feedback and suggestions from customers on how to improve the product and user experience.

Updates to the base Microsoft platform are run through Wiise’s own testing process to ensure its APIs are working before they are applied.

Fund management company Trilogy Funds chief operating officer Justin Smart said his company turned to Wiise when manual reporting in Excel was no longer a viable option.

“The fact that we can now ingest large slabs of data into Wiise and we don’t have to divvy it up across the team has saved us a lot of time. We’re not having to hire more admin staff to facilitate the growth, allowing us to invest in other areas of the business. With all of our entities now in one place, we no longer have to update all of the work papers, run consolidations or report manually.”

He also commended Wiise’s affordability and no-contract subscription model.