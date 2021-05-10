CRN launches ChannelMeets

CRN launches ChannelMeets

CRN is excited to announce a new series of events designed to bring the channel community together to discuss the technologies impacting the local market.

The first of three ChannelMeets events in 2021 will be hosted in Melbourne and Sydney on the 19th and 20th May respectively.

The first in our series will bring together partners and vendors to discuss challenges and opportunities in Cloud Security.

With the recent explosion of cloud services, partners have seen great success in moving customers to the cloud. In addition, the disparate workforce in 2021 demands a different kind of technology service delivery than in the past.

No longer can you secure an organisation through securing just the network, it takes much more. As the on-premise environment becomes less relevant, securing the cloud has become the new challenge for partners and their customers.

The next big thing will be maintaining relationships with cloud customers and bringing them even more value.

Before we host the event later this month, we had the opportunity to ask some partners about the challenges they faced in this area.

Attendees at the events will take part in a series of interactive table discussions where they can share their experiences. This will be followed by a series of panels with channel leaders who will discuss their experiences and those expressed on the roundtables. Research will also be presented by Moheb Moses of CompTIA & Channel Dynamics on the state of the cloud security market in Australia.

Thanks to our sponsors AvePoint, Amazon Web Services, Bitdefender, Cisco, ESET, Fastly, Ingram Micro, Logmein, Microsoft, Thycotic Software and Vocus.

There are still a couple of spaces available for partners so if interested, please register here.

The next ChannelMeets will be hosted on 15 and 16 September and will be focussed on Unified Communications. More details on registration will be released soon.

