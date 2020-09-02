Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace

Beezy Inc., the leading intelligent workplace for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, alongside its local ICT strategic partner Advance Vision Technology (AVTech), has been awarded a five year contract for the SharePoint Intranet project to serve the Department of Justice and Community Safety’s (DJCS) 12,000 staff.

This milestone partnership will see the full value of Beezy’s turnkey solution for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint quickly deployed so that the DJCS can move from its existing destination-style intranet to a solution aligned with its digital workplace strategy.

George Tzoumanekas, Director of Business Development, Australia at Beezy, said: “We are delighted to support the department’s digital workplace strategy. With Beezy, we will pioneer new ways of working by enabling the uplift of employee digital dexterity and improving on the employee experience, alongside our local specialist delivery partner AVTech.”

The project will take an agile, iterative approach, with AVTech applying Beezy’s SMILE Methodology in collaboration with the department to ‘transition in’ the solution. This will reposition the intranet into a richer, more interactive hub which enables staff to better connect with department news, information, people, services and processes.

Beezy is the intelligent workplace solution that lives native to Microsoft 365 and SharePoint which leverages the best of Microsoft’s Cognitive Services.

Its proprietary technology such as the ShareboxTM, Beezy StoriesTM, Intelligent WorkflowsTM and the Beezy Bot, execute a holistic approach to the Future of Work by creating a virtual equivalent of the physical workplace. The solution unites technology, people and business processes significantly improving operational efficiency and employee engagement.

Stage one of the project will focus on stabilisation of the web content management publishing platform and provide employees with a taste of the new capabilities available in Microsoft 365. Later stages will see enrichment of the function and content of the intranet, and full utilisation of tools in the Microsoft 365 and SharePoint environment.

Beezy customers include the central Bank of England, multinational Caterpillar equipment dealer Finning, German car part manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen AG and employment services provider Monster.

AVTech is a Melbourne-headquartered, national ICT solutions and services provider that helps clients plan, build, support and manage ICT investments.

Its professional services include consulting and solution architecture, project management, business analysis, systems analysis, transition management, managed services, and hardware and software procurement.