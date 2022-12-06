Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights

Artificial intelligence is helping to redefine the customer experience across the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors, to name just a few. AI is also revolutionising the call centre space thanks to vastly increased levels of personalised customer support.

Leading this revolution is American unified communications provider Dialpad, which launched operations in Australia in June 2020 and has achieved remarkable growth in the local market since.

Obtaining the right customer information

Call centre operators had in the past struggled to find the right information to improve their operations for a greater customer experience. Only 3 per cent of customers, for example, are likely to provide any satisfaction information, leaving organisations largely in the dark about their customer base and what they really want. Additionally, 60 per cent of First Call Resolutions fail due to a lack of agent access to process information, while call centres were experiencing significant agent employee attrition and the average cost to onboard a new or replacement contact centre employee is about $21,000.

Dialpad has been actively working to resolve these issues, unveiling Ai CSAT in June this year, which analyses every customer call then provides satisfaction scores for each and every one using Ai in real-time. This means companies are now getting actionable data from everyone, allowing them to make far more informed decisions.

Growing the Australian market

Dialpad launched in Australia in June 2020 with a channel-based partner model and has grown its ANZ channel by 137 per cent over the past 12 months, greatly outpacing that of its competitors. At the time there was virtually no AI technology being used in call centres and there was a pent-up demand for a next-generation communications platform, the company says, because the technology was changing the conversation about what was achievable.

“Shortly after our launch, we released our AI for Australian English, which quickly enabled us to further differentiate from our competitors and fuel our growth. Additionally, like any new market, we had to learn the intricacies of buying behaviour and customer profiles, but this is where our partner ecosystem was so critical to our success. Key partners were able to guide us, which enabled us to position ourselves correctly in the market.” Says Mike Kane SVP of global channel sales.

Dialpad now partners with leading ANZ brands such as Cricket Australia, Nick Scali Furniture, Bepoz and Nextt.

Measurable results for customers and operators

Over three billion minutes have already been processed through Dialpad Ai, the company says, generating insights that make the platform’s self-learning engine smarter with each passing hour.

Ai CSAT is designed to improve service levels by providing a more complete picture of the average CSAT and minimising polarising opinions, while the call sentiment, omnichannel solution and embedded Ai provides real-time insights for businesses, Dialpad says.

This technology is revolutionising call centre operations and an increasingly wide range of other industries. For the first time ever, businesses large and small can obtain CSAT scores from every voice conversation rather than depending on a handful of customers to stay on the line and complete traditional, post-call surveys.

In the first five months of Ai CSAT being live, customers have experienced an instant ROI, with users lowering their average speed to answer by 23 per cent. At the same time, productivity has doubled, with agents making 200 per cent more calls per day and call abandonment rates falling by 20 per cent.

Range of benefits

Dialpad is the industry’s only customer intelligence platform for businesses and contact centres globally with proprietary AI that transcends all modes of communication. Its customer satisfaction Natural Language Processing (NLP) model is built specifically for contact centres, applying the model in real-time to voice conversations to greatly improve customer satisfaction and business outcomes.

As the technology continues to upend the traditional way in which call centres operate, Dialpad’s presence in the ANZ market is likely to become increasingly vital.

Here is a summary of the key benefits of Ai CSAT: