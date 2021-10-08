Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up

Demand for partners who can deliver embedded business intelligence (BI) products and services is increasing, according to Australian embedded BI company Yellowfin.

Embedded BI makes it possible to integrate analytics with applications employees are already familiar with, enabling them to glean insights from sources such as Salesforce without needing to switch applications.

Yellowfin’s products target business users, rather than analytics experts, giving partners a wide range of potential customers. By presenting information in a way that can be quickly and easily shared and understood by experts and analytics novices alike, Yellowfin promises to make it simpler to draw insights from growing volumes of data. Gartner has rated it as a ‘Visionary’ in the Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Magic Quadrant.

Demand for data insights has given Yellowfin three million users and 29,000 customers in 75 countries. This include a significant number of organisations in Australia, says Josh Read, EVP of Sales and Partnerships.

“Customers locally using Yellowfin reporting include Optus, Transurban and some of the Tier 1 Banks, while internationally Denso Japan has 40,000 users, and a leading global ITSM provider services over 1,500 top Fortune companies with Yellowfin reporting,” Read says.

Read says Yellowfin and its partners service local and federal government, health, education, manufacturing, telecommunication, mining, retail and operational environments, among others.

Demand looks set to grow. By 2025, “augmented consumerisation will drive adoption of analytics and business intelligence beyond 50%”, Gartner predicts in its Top Trends in Data and Analytics for 2021: The Rise of the Augmented Consumer report.

The Yellowfin-commissioned Value Index for Analytics 2021 report by Ventana Research predicts that by 2022, “more than one-half of line-of-business personnel will have immediate access to cross-functional analytics embedded in their activities and processes, helping to make operational decision-making more efficient and effective.”

The partner opportunity

Partners can help businesses that are still reliant on traditional operational reporting to move to automated, embedded business analytics and intelligence. They can provide a range of services, moving customers from legacy BI tools, integrating Yellowfin’s products into their own services and providing data insights as a service.

Through the Yellowfin Partner Program, partners can differentiate themselves with their own unique offerings while integrating Yellowfin products and services for their clients. A partner can white label Yellowfin and add its logo to Yellowfin’s products and on-sell, or provide a whole-of-service solution, under its own banner.

Australian company Toustone has been on this path for seven years, partnering with Yellowfin in 2014 with a goal of making “BI available to everyone, from one user up to a thousand”, Toustone CEO Craig Lefoe says in a Yellowfin video. “When we started, we were looking for a partner. We wanted a cloud-based solution… we wanted a global partner, we wanted someone that was easy to work with.”

“We have a number of ISV customers that are global, a number of enterprises with thousands of users, all on our managed service environment,” says Lefoe. He explains that the company wanted to build a solution that made it possible to get reports and dashboards into the customer’s hands faster.

“We’ve built a whole console that manages the Yellowfin deployment, we can upgrade it very easily, and we can always make sure you’ve got those latest and greatest features in the customer’s hands.”

Prestige clients

Yellowfin users include the Treasury Corporation of Victoria (TCV), which in 2018 investigated solutions to “accomplish more with the wealth of information and reporting... and reduce the time and manual effort staff spent performing data collection and analysis.”

TCV was dealing with multiple data sources needed to quickly and easily produce informative reports. It looked for a solution to automate and streamline the bringing together of datasets, and to increase efficiency through self-service BI and reporting.

TCV has seen “significant productivity gains since its adoption among the company’s end-user group”, Yellowfin’s case study states. Much of TCV’s reporting and analysis processes are now “significantly smoother, leading to quicker and better decisions.”

TCV is also planning to utilise Yellowfin’s ‘Signals’ feature – an AI-driven analytical tool which automatically highlights key pieces of information from data sources and presents it in an intuitive way.

“Our Signals AI capability is a significant services opportunity for our partners, as is our new and unique Guided Natural Language Query, which empowers our business users with a simpler way to ask questions of their data," Read says.

