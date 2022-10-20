'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety

With cybercrime and breaches making the headlines, Norton is on a mission to bolster consumer access to cyber safety and is rewarding its resellers with the rollout of a new feature-rich ‘Empower Program’ in a bid to raise awareness and cater to the needs of today's cyber security resellers.

Aimed at both resellers and distributors, the new programme provides partners with access to a portal which features new IT capabilities and marketing benefits elevating the importance of cyber safety in the partner community and filling the gap in the market for a comprehensive loyalty programme on the cyber security front.

In an increasingly digital world, - cyber security has never been more important. Consumers increasingly look to the channel community for information and advice on device security, identity protection, online privacy and comprehensive protection.

“Just as you would wear a seatbelt when driving in a car, we recommend a cyber security suite to help protect you in the online world – we each store a huge amount of personal information on our PC, tablet and mobiles, it’s worth taking the steps to help keep that data safe” according to Mark Gorrie, Norton Managing Director, at NortonLifeLock.

“That’s why providing a tailored-made cyber security loyalty program - often overlooked in the past - is now a must-have for today’s multi-faceted resellers.

“We’re making distributing cybersecurity as easy and rewarding as possible for our partners.

“The user-friendly portal enables resellers to track their customer subscriptions, manage renewals, track their rewards from Norton renewals and access marketing assets as required. We want to help as many people as possible with their Cyber Safety.”

Benefits at a Glance

At quick glance, there are a host of programme benefits - giving resellers a chance to offer customers access to a trusted cyber safety brand to help protect their personal data and devices. Partners can:

Keep track of active subscriptions via a clear and comprehensive overview;

Track customer subscriptions to manage renewals or be rewarded from any Norton renewals;

Claim rewards easily through the Reseller Portal; and

Access Marketing Assets.

The functionality of the new Empower Reseller portal - a feature in demand - is particularly significant as it allows partners to manage “everything in one place,” Gorrie explained.

“Partners can keep track of all orders, as well as active subscriptions, via a clear and comprehensive overview. This means partners can determine and claim rewards; and obtain easy access to marketing assets.”

It’s these and other features - including 24/7 reseller support; and enhanced automation - which offer maximum flexibility and ease of management - catering to the needs of today’s cyber security resellers, who help provide consumers with access to solutions to help keep their devices safe, as they navigate security in the age of escalating cyber-attacks.

Cybercrime in overdrive

Certainly, amid the increase in cybercrime and identity theft - phishing, ransomware and data breaches are just a few examples of current cyberthreats - there’s a growing need for security awareness amongst consumers and businesses.

Consider some statistics: There’s one cybercrime report made every eight minutes in Australia, according to the ACSC Annual Cyber Threat Report 2021-2022.

“We know consumers are more aware than ever before of heightened news relating to breaches, cyber-attacks, phishing scams, incidents of ransomware and malware,” Gorrie said.

“The latest Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report 2022 on cybercrime, shows that a quarter of Australian adults surveyed experienced cybercrime the previous 12 months. Our Australian telemetry shows us clearly the volume of blocks we’re delivering for our customers, in response to the threats. If we look at our telemetry for the three-month period of April to June 2022 alone, the total number of cybercrime blocks in Australia was over 32 million – a total of: 32,660,129.

This equates to an average number of blocks of 358,902 per day.”

“Nearly one third, 28%, of Australians surveyed detected unauthorised access to an online account, as we discovered in the Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report 2022,” Gorrie said. “This shows there’s a greater need to adopt a multi-layered digital hygiene approach in order to help protect devices and data.”

“Our plans offer consumers the option to choose the plan and features to suit their lifestyle. We are offering standalone plans, for example for greater privacy we offer Norton AntiTrack and Secure VPN. We understand consumer concerns about future large-scale breaches recently making the news. We offer Dark Web Monitoring within Norton 360 Deluxe and Premium, so that people can register personal information which is then scanned on the dark web - if these details are found, a notification is issued, so they are empowered to take action.”

With more and more people online - and the digital age reinventing everything (coupled with the aftereffects of the global pandemic and acceleration of attacks), cyber security resellers have an opportunity to help consumers safeguard their personal data and work-from home environments.

Maximise Benefits - Register Now

But partners need to act now - and are urged to register to start maximising the new features and functionality.

Norton Empower offers Australians access to a range of products and services which offer features to suit different lifestyles, including: Norton 360 Standard, Norton 360 Deluxe, Norton 360 Premium, Norton 360 for Gamers, Norton AntiTrack and Norton Secure VPN.

Register here: https://biz.nortonlifelock.com/en-nz/empower

If you require more information, email EmpowerSales_APAC@nortonlifelock.com.