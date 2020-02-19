Feds pressure Apple on access, again

COMMENT | Yet again, Apple has found itself in a standoff with the FBI. That sounds a whole lot more exciting than it actually is. You read the word “standoff” and you picture agents in body armour and windcheaters surrounding the Cupertino spaceship while helicopters hum overhead and Tim Cook contemplates unleashing whatever secret weaponry that thing has. Probably laser cannons or something.

But no, this is nowhere near that much fun. A few months ago, a fellow who owned two iPhones carried out a shooting in Florida. As is often the case in such situations, the gunman is no longer in a position to assist police with their enquiries, so the investigation is looking at other ways to explore motive and the circumstances leading to the crime.

To this end, Apple has assisted in the way it could, by furnishing the FBI with all the data the gunman had stored in iCloud. The FBI says this isn’t enough, though, and wants access to the phones themselves — something that requires the user’s passcode.

And that, Apple will not provide. Because Apple doesn’t have it. Like, really. Honest.

I cannot begin to tell you how many times I’ve had friends ask me how to get into an iPhone when they’ve forgotten the passcode, and when I tell them there’s no way, they say they’ll take it to the Apple Store and get them to unlock it.

Seriously, Apple can’t do that. And even more seriously, you don’t want Apple to be able to do that. In particular you don’t want whatever random “Genius” happens to be landed with your appointment on a given day to have that kind of power. Do you?

I mean, all respect to Apple’s employee vetting processes and all, that’s just a level of trust I don’t have. I don’t even have particularly sensitive stuff on my phone, but that doesn’t mean I’m comfortable with Travis at the Apple Store rifling through my photo library.

No offence, Travis. I just don’t think we have that kind of relationship.

Oh, but of course Travis is a perfectly nice guy and wouldn’t do anything untoward with whatever he found on my phone. I’m sure. But if Travis can get into my phone, so can Randall. And I think we all have our suspicions about Randall.

(Note: any similarity to actual Apple Store employees called Travis and Randall is purely coincidental.)

You see my point, though. And it’s Apple’s point too. If it creates a “back door” for the FBI to get in, then that means it’s possible for someone whose motives are less pure than those of the FBI to get in as well.

It all echoes a similar circumstance in 2016, in which another shooter (that time in California) had also left a locked iPhone behind. Then, as now, Apple fought the law. There is no such thing as a security hole through which only the good guys can pass — it was true then and it’s true now. (Back then, the phone was unlocked by hackers from Israel, using a vulnerability that Apple has presumably since closed.)

Since 2016, though, Apple has become even more committed to defending privacy as a fundamental part of its business model. Also as a fundamental human right, but let’s not get too sentimental here.

Tech giants like Google and Amazon and Facebook monetise user data. That’s their business. They’ve all belatedly woken up to widespread concern about privacy, and they make conciliatory noises, but in a world with perfect privacy, those companies would be in serious trouble.

Apple has sniffed the wind and realised it can monetise not selling user data, so that has become a huge point of differentiation. At CES this year, Apple appeared for the first time since 1992 — not with a big stand on the show floor, demonstrating widgets and whatnot, but on a panel about privacy.

So it seems pretty clear the FBI will get no joy out of this one. Likewise, however convenient it might appear to be when things go wrong, it’s unlikely that Travis at the Genius Bar will ever be able to help you if you lose your passcode. And certainly not Randall. Don’t even think about Randall.

Matthew JC Powell is a technology commentator, philosopher and father of two, in no particular order