Google will only ever be an advertising company

COMMENT | My accountant sent me an email for a meeting the other day. The link opened in Microsoft Bookings. A clear, user-friendly interface that took a couple of clicks to book a time.

No extra screen asking if I wanted to save the event to my calendar; the event was already in Google Calendar for me to confirm via the invite in my inbox.

I had never heard of Microsoft Bookings. It’s part of Microsoft Office 365. So is the integration platform Power Automate and the chat platform Microsoft Teams.

Chief executive Satya Nadella’s Microsoft is kicking goals in hardware (Surface), cloud infrastructure (Azure), and especially productivity. Microsoft is gradually building out all the essential apps required by a small business. It is doing a really great job at copying the best products in the market and bundling them into its suite.

Meanwhile, Google had a golden opportunity to break the Microsoft monopoly in productivity suites for the past decade – and Google has totally blown it.

Microsoft Teams is not Slack but it’s getting close. Google’s answer? The lamentable Google Chat. Integration between cloud apps is essential these days; Power Automate (formerly Microsoft Flow) can even do robotic process automation and will surely make a huge dent in Zapier’s market share. Google doesn’t even have a horse in that race.

What about that staple of businesses everywhere, a basic appointment booking app? Google Calendar has nothing like it.

I hate to say it as a hard-core G Suite user, but businesses need to ask themselves whether Google is a good long-term bet for business technology. Microsoft’s roadmap has shown up the glaring gaps in G Suite, and Google has responded with silence. The evidence suggests that Google will never overcome its origins as an advertising company.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Google Apps for your Domain, as G Suite was first called, launched in 2006. By 2010 the cloud productivity suite was revolutionary. Multiple people editing the same document at the same time? It had never been done before. Google Docs made Microsoft Word look hopelessly outdated overnight.

Sure, Google Docs lacked bells and whistles such as dynamic ribbon menus, a clip art library and coloured tables. But they all felt irrelevant next to real-time, multi-user editing in a document that saved itself automatically.

Nine years later and what has become of G Suite? The number of businesses that subscribe to this service as of February 2019 was just 5 million, up from 2 million in 2015. That’s about 3 percent market share for enterprise productivity suites, says Recode. An appallingly low growth rate given the quality of the technology, and the 1.5 billion users (individuals, not businesses) on Gmail and the resources of a trillion-dollar company.

Microsoft launched Office 365 in July 2011. The early product was terrible. It lacked the magic (i.e. auto-save and multi-user edit) of G Suite. But Microsoft focused heavily on chasing the enterprise market, just as Google had, and slowly improved the suite. Fast forward six years or so and Microsoft was eagerly chatting up anyone who had bought a perpetual license for Microsoft Office into buying a monthly sub to Office 365.

If Google had made G Suite a serious competitor, it could have forced Microsoft to adopt an open standard for documents. But it didn’t, and Microsoft Office remains the lingua franca of the Internet. Docx, pptx and xlsx are the only accepted dialects for global business and will be for the foreseeable future. For nearly all businesses, G Suite is optional, while Office 365 is mandatory.

Take a look at Google. Google employees confirmed that they have to use two productivity suites. G Suite for internal use, and Office 365 just to open documents from Google‘s own legal department! And of course to deal with the rest of the world, which is 90 percent Microsoft Office.

A Google manager told me, “But we are a small business company! Nearly every business uses AdWords.” No, Google. Just because small businesses are customers of AdWords doesn’t mean you understand them. Microsoft does. You don’t.

So why didn’t G Suite take over the world? The question goes to the heart of Google as a company. And it raises a question about the future of Google and whether it can deliver on half-made promises.

AdWords brings in the majority of Google’s US$110 billion advertising income, which is more than 80% of Google’s US$130 billion revenue. G Suite is not even a rounding error on that amount.

AdWords will forever suck all the attention from management who need to keep that service at maximum effectiveness and maximum profitability.

Why bother investing billions into a relatively risky product like G Suite when you can just tweak the AdWords pricing by a couple of percent?

It’s a question that affects every other part of the business. Google is throwing billions into becoming a top-two player in cloud computing with the Google Cloud Platform. Yet in 2018, top Alphabet executives including then-CEO Larry Page, CFO Ruth Porat, and then-Google CEO Sundar Pichai allegedly discussed leaving the market altogether.

Google is often criticised for focusing tooheavily on engineering and not enough on marketing.

It has a history of dumping products. So how seriously should businesses take Google when it says it wants to make a productivity suite? Will it go the distance or become another Betamax, a superior engineered product unable to achieve critical mass?

It’s not too late. G Suite is still a fantastic collection of products, from the incredibly powerful Google Analytics to the integration-friendly Google Sheets. You can do lots of cool things with Sheets that you just can’t do with Excel Online.

If Google split off G Suite as a separate company and gave it the funding and passion to compete, perhaps it could get the attention it needs.

Until then, every small business considering G Suite should question whether Google is genuinely committed. The signs are certainly not there; Microsoft is comprehensively winning the enterprise market.

It would be a terrible shame if Google surrendered to Microsoft and allowed a great product to fall by the wayside.

Sholto Macpherson is a journalist and commentator who covers emerging technology in cloud



