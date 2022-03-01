Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile

ASUS MiniPC is a family of ultra-compact computers that delivers up to full tower desktop performance in various small footprints that easily blend into any workspace.

This family includes the PN63-S1, which features 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with 25 percent more processing power over its predecessor, making it ready to take on the most demanding office and small business applications.

Its diminutive size takes up minimal space, while VESA mount support makes it suited for applications where traditional PCs won’t fit, such as digital signage and kiosks. And because it is even suitable for high productivity applications, its potential is unlimited.

Windows 11 Pro is powerful for employees. Consistent for IT. Secure for all.

The ASUS MiniPC PN63-S1 comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade, or it may be preloaded with Windows 11 (the Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered to qualifying devices late 2021 into 2022. Timing varies by device and certain features require specific hardware. See aka.ms/windows11-spec).

Windows 11 Pro provides power for employees, consistency for IT departments and security for all. The OS is the most secure Windows yet, delivering powerful built-in security. A Zero Trust-ready OS helps protect data and access, wherever business takes your customers. A simple, powerful user interface helps employee work more productively. App compatibility and cloud management make adoption easy.

Digital signage and kiosk

One MiniPC PN63-S1 supports up to three 4K UHD displays, easily powering multiple high resolution signs and kiosks in retail spaces to save costs and reduce maintenance. And it is equipped with an enlarged, heat-pipe assisted cooler, keeping the processor ready for action.

The system comes with the innovative ASUS Anti-Dust Self-Cleaning System, which keeps it clean inside and out to prolong the life of the product. Its powerful Intel® Iris® Xe graphics feature more than 3.6X the graphical performance of conventional MiniPCs, enabling complex interactive applications involving 3D modelling to be handled with ease.

Enhanced productivity

The MiniPC PN63-S1’s 11th Gen Intel® Core™ family processor supports up to 64GB of high-speed 3200MHz Dual Channel DDR4 system memory. This enables up to 25 percent better overall performance in daily multitask computing, compared with conventional MiniPCs.

Additionally, built-in Intel® 2.5Gb LAN and Intel® WiFi 6 capabilities each enable up to 2.5X faster file transmission compared with conventional solutions, whether your customers go wired or wireless. The ability to support a single 5K display or up to three 4K displays gives users digital workspaces suitable for comprehensive tasks. Creating a highly effective workspace has never been so easy.

Space saving and massive expansion

Compact and lightweight at 120mm x 130mm x 58mm and with a mere 0.9-liter volume, the MiniPC PN63-S1 can fit into virtually any workspace.

It can even be VESA mounted – either behind a monitor or under the table – to meet space requirements.

But its compact body does not limit its expansion. The ASUS Mini PC PN63-S1 fits 2x NVMe M.2, and an additional 2.5-inch drive, meet modern performance and capacity requirements.

Quiet and eco-friendly

Another advantage of the MiniPC PN63-S1 is whisper-quiet operation – it generates just 28.7dBA when idle and 37.9dBA while under full load – that’s much quieter than even a quiet library.

Its energy-efficient design consumes as little as 5.8W when idle, helping to reduce environmental impact and lower your customers’ operating costs. The eco-friendly ASUS mini PCs are also certified for well-known standards such as Energy Star and ErP, meeting modern specifications.

Reliability

The MiniPC PN63-S1 undergoes rigorous noise, vibration, drop and thermal shock tests to ensure it meets ASUS’s standards and exceeds industry requirements.

So your customers can be confident that their MiniPC PN63-S1 can cope with extreme conditions, ranging from dry 0°C temperatures to humid and hot environments exceeding 50°C for long periods of time.

The ASUS MiniPC PN63-S1 ultra-compact computer gives your customers the power of a full-size desktop within in their palm – the future of computing here today.

Learn more about the ASUS MiniPC PN63-S1.