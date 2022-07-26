How and why Ingram Micro transformed into a customer-centric business

Of course, no business sets out to be hard to deal with, but as organisations grow, they inevitably become more complex and customers bear the brunt of any subsequent disjointed and complex processes.

As Ingram Micro has grown and expanded its impressive range of products and services, navigating the processes and systems that manage them became increasingly challenging for customers. Ingram Micro’s Tim Ament (SVP and Country Chief Executive, Australia and New Zealand), explains:

“Our organisational structure was very activity based. We had teams of specialists focussed on specific tasks. For example, we had invoicing teams, ordering teams plus teams for support, sales and many others. While that makes sense at one level, for customers, there was no single point of contact. So, they were forced to navigate our increasingly labyrinthine organisation to fulfil their needs.”

When Ament joined Ingram Micro, he spoke to customers who told him that dealing with the company had become frustratingly complex. However, the customers also said that they trusted Ingram Micro and could see that the company had a positive culture. While there were challenges, Ament knew that he had a place to start and he saw an opportunity to create something unique in the region. He initiated Project NEXT to restructure the business around customer relationships.

CRN Pipeline 2022 Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change! Register to attend

Ament says that while the vision for the project covers the three key areas of people, processes and technology, the initial focus was on the former – starting with Ingram Micro’s own workers. “We started with our own people because great relationships are not made by technology and processes. While those other components are important: people are the key. It’s why we’ve hired over 110 new staff over the last year and worked extensively to develop new skills and capabilities with existing employees. There’s great experience and expertise within Ingram Micro and we wanted to ensure we harness that as well as adding new people.”

As a result of Project NEXT, when a customer contacts Ingram Micro, they now have a single point of contact for the technologies they buy. That contact is now equipped to support the customer through all of their interactions with Ingram Micro.

Ament explains, “There’s no way to avoid some of the complexity we deal with. We offer a huge range of products and services. Bringing together all the pieces so a customer achieves their desired outcome is complex. It’s like navigating your way through a large city. Project NEXT has equipped our people to act like a GPS for customers and partners – helping them find what they want without having to guess which person to contact.”

Ament adds that Project NEXT started delivering benefits almost instantly:

The customer experience vastly improved





A specific team looks after the onboarding of new customers and partners





Specialised teams look after specific groups of customers

For example, the Advanced Solutions Group supports partners that work with data centre, infrastructure, public cloud, cybersecurity and networking products and services. Beforehand, those customers were grouped with other customers with different needs.

“We listened to customers. They wanted Ingram Micro to be simpler to deal with so that’s what we’ve done. We wanted to help our partners to say yes to new opportunities that came their way. We’ve achieved that by having people in the right roles so customers can do business with the people they trust,” says Ament.

Within Ingram Micro, the employee experience has also been enhanced. Leveraging the company’s internal education team has resulted in staff developing new skills and a deeper understanding of how the business runs. This investment has also resulted in improved staff morale. Furthermore, as staff continue to develop, their abilities to help partners and customers has continued to improve… to the benefit of all.

But, Ingram Micro isn’t stopping there. Ament sees Project NEXT as just the first step in the company’s quest for continuous improvement. The next phases of Project NEXT will shine a spotlight on processes and technology (while retaining a focus on making life simpler for customers and partners). A core element is the new Xvantage platform which gives Ingram Micro centralised visibility across the entire business in order to observe, analyse and gain insights that will improve customer, employee and vendor experiences.

How have Ingram Micro's customers reacted?

Chelsea Rossney, Director of the Commercial Channel at HP says “As a channel-led business, our HP One Program in collaboration with Ingram Micro, drives enhanced value for our partners. The HP One hub is an innovative one stop shop, aimed at delivering enhanced experiences through HP support, resources and rewards now and into the future. We look forward to the continued success with Ingram and importantly our partner community.”

Meanwhile, Michael Ninness, Director of xAmplify says, “Ingram Micro provides us regular engagement that has resulted in onboarding our new vendor in the Advanced Solution portfolio. The Ingram team also took the time to travel to our headquarters in ACT to meet with our leadership team and discuss what would suit best for our company’s future. We are excited to continue the conversation on leveraging our logistic capabilities to deliver their integrated solutions, supporting our Federal Government and Enterprise clients nationally.”

In the meantime, Ament pledges to keep listening to and learning from customers and partners so that Ingram Micro can become a completely customer-centric business.