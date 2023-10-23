How MSP security value-adds keep SMB clients coming back for more

Cybersecurity is always a hot topic, especially among MSPs, but selling security to small and medium businesses is not without its challenges. MSPs are trusted security advisors to their clients and have an established role in improving a client’s security posture, from endpoints to networks. In this article, we will review the challenges MSPs faces when selling security solutions to SMBs, and how positioning the value-adds their cybersecurity service offerings can offer to get clients and prospects interested in buying more.

Email security challenges not going away

Every day SMBs are facing cyber threats spread via email, yet they often lack the capacity to deal with the problem in a structured manner.

How big is the problem? According to Barracuda’s 2023 email security trends market report, 75 per cent of the organizations surveyed (74% in Australia) had fallen victim to at least one successful email attack in the last 12 months.

For example, a typical organization receives five highly personalized spear-phishing emails per day.

The impact of email attacks was identified as being wide ranging, disruptive and costly, including

downtime and business disruption (44%); loss of sensitive data (43%); and damage to brand reputation (41%).

Furthermore, the recent change to more remote work is contributing to higher monetary losses and recovery costs associated with email attacks. The research found companies with more than 50% of employees working remotely are more likely to report monetary loss as an impact (38% vs. 31% respectively) and higher recovery costs overall (34% vs. 29%).

Generally, 72 per cent of organisations surveyed for the study reported that they are more concerned about email-based threats since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barracuda’s research team has identified 13 email threat types that companies need to defend against, which is why a suite of services for email security works well with the MSPs model.

It’s not easy to cross-sell security solutions to existing clients, acquire new clients, or convince SMBs to take basic cybersecurity measures. Having access to free value-adds can give your MSP a value-added edge over the competition.

With nearly all respondents (97%) reporting they feel underprepared to deal with some of the most prevalent cyberthreats, the time is right for MSPs to show guidance and improve the capability gap.

Improve the SMB security posture

Email and other cloud apps pose challenges for SMBs which struggle to keep up defending from attacks with limited resources.

While the challenges are not going away, the good news for MSPs is there are new and complimentary tools and resources built for their use-case and improving the security posture of SMB clients.

Barracuda’s security applications are varied, including threat scanners, cyber threat advisory with SmarterMSP and email defense packages. Our options help MSPs start conversations easily by showing real-world threats lurking in their systems, especially within mailboxes.

We help MSPs identify risks and demonstrate their value over time and enable you to sell more security solutions and win new business by running vulnerability scans with ease.

Unfortunately, a high 98% of organisations with Microsoft 365 have malicious emails in their mailboxes. Barracuda Email Threat Scanner has identified more than 10 million spear phishing attacks sitting in email environments. Armed with this level of reporting, MSP partners continue to get new business by running the scan for their clients and prospects.

New email packages for MSPs

As we saw with the research, a good solution focus area for MSPs is email security because it is so ubiquitous and has such a high attack vector.

With new email security packages for MSPs available Barracuda helps your business grow from offering standard email protection to threat hunting and Microsoft 365 data protection.

Protect customers from email-borne threats with comprehensive email protection made simple for MSPs. Package simple and straightforward security service offerings that can protect customer web, mailbox, and data against all 13 email threat types.

Powered by threat intelligence from Barracuda Security Insights, we help detect, prevent and recover customer data from advanced malware, ransomware, phishing attempts, and more.

These types of value-adds work well for SMBs as they know they need security and data protection, but lack the capability, or big budgets, to deploy these solutions internally.

Barracuda MSP enables managed service providers to offer holistic cybersecurity solutions to clients with multi-layered security, data protection, and 24x7 SOC services.