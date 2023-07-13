How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches

Multinational ASC Technologies is establishing a presence in Australia to target local businesses and government organisations that need to record and analyse Microsoft Teams communications to a standard that complies with regulatory requirements.

Headquartered in Germany and with operations worldwide, ASC Technologies provides cloud-based omnichannel recording and analytics. ASC technologies has an on-going technology partnership with Microsoft for compliance for Teams which started as early as 2018. ASC’s Recording Insights service combines the ease of use and installation of a native Teams service with the security and availability required by enterprise customers. Recording Insights can capture all channels (voice, video, chat & screen) individually or in any combination.

ASC Technologies’ Australian subsidiary, ASC Technologies ANZ, is located in the Sydney CBD, and focuses on opportunities in financial services and other industries. “Since its launch, Recording Insights has been an essential tool for banks, insurance companies and trading desks all over the planet to meet legal obligations, prevent fraud and effectively manage risk,” explained Sreekanth Sreevalsam, Director of Solution Engineering and Sales for Australia and New Zealand, ASC Technologies.

Gerald Kromer, CEO, ASC Technologies.

"We have high hopes for the Microsoft Teams compliance recording market, which is starting to scale in Australia and New Zealand,” said Gerald Kromer, CEO, ASC Technologies. “Over the past five years we have been working closely together with Microsoft to make regulatory compliance in Microsoft Teams as easy and as secure as possible. With our certified, native and enterprise-grade compliance recording service, we can meet the growing demands of the financial market to meet the strict regulatory framework for online consultations that take place on Microsoft Teams.”

"By establishing a local team and presence, we can offer our new customers, partners, and stakeholders from Australia and New Zealand the best possible support,” added Sreevalsam.

Sreekanth Sreevalsam, Director of Solution Engineering and Sales ANZ, ASC Technologies.

Plans to ramp up ANZ presence quickly

With Australia and New Zealand a leader in Microsoft Teams adoption, and its government, healthcare and financial services organisations in particular subject to rigorous compliance requirements, ASC Technologies plans to rapidly ramp up its operations in the market.

“As a partner-centric business, we will cooperate closely with Microsoft and our Teams Voice partners to provide compliance recording and analytics to the growing number of Australia and New Zealand businesses migrating to Microsoft Teams,” said Sreevalsam.

Available worldwide, Recording Insights ensures compliance with regulations, frameworks and standards such as the RG 271, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2014 (MiFID II), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). It supports all Microsoft Teams Phone options, incl. Teams Phone Mobile.

ASC Technologies aims to provide Recording Insights to local organisations as well as to the Australian and New Zealand operations of global and regional customers. Global pharmaceutical and insurance businesses are already using the product successfully across their operations in the Australian market.

Helping organisations worldwide meet their compliance obligations

Recording Insights already enables leading organisations around the world to meet their Microsoft Teams compliance requirements. The Japan Exchange Group (JPX) s using Recording Insights to ensure compliance during its Microsoft Teams rollout, while United Kingdom-based Impax Asset Management has met its regulatory obligations with the solution.

“Recording Insights allows us to fulfil regulatory requirements for the capture of audio using Microsoft Teams and do so natively,” said Brian Fruh, Chief Information Officer at Impax Asset Management. “The design and integration of the solution is a significant improvement over other tools we have previously used. Demonstrating innovation within this area, ASC offers the ability to convert captured audio to text, and it is even capable of automatically converting said text into multiple languages."

ASC Technologies continues to develop Recording Insights using the latest Microsoft technologies, including leveraging Azure OpenAI to provide deep insights into Microsoft Teams communications. “With Azure OpenAI, Recording Insights can provide summary, sentiment and content insights from conversations between customers and agents,” explained Sreevalsam. “In addition, it can provide ChatGPT-style question and answer features on call transcriptions.”

ASC Technologies plans to continue growing alongside Microsoft Teams and is more than doubling its compliance recording business every year on the enterprise collaboration product.

With Recording Insights, businesses and government agencies in Australia and New Zealand can efficiently fulfil their Microsoft Teams collaboration recording and analytics obligations, minimising the burden on IT and compliance teams and reducing the risk of breaches that may prompt action from regulators.

Find out more:

Email ASC Technologies

Call: 02 7202 2118