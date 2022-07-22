How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices

Yealink, the global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, will showcase its latest UC solutions at Integrate 2022, the largest AV systems integration show in Australia. Join Yealink at booth #D22 at Integrate 2022 from August 17 to 19 in ICC, Sydney.

Yealink has officially unveiled its new MeetingBoard 65 and DeskVision A24 collaboration solutions, for Microsoft Teams. The announcements were made on March 21 at Enterprise Connect, a leading enterprise exhibition and conference held in Orlando, Florida (and online).

In the wake of COVID-19, more organizations are seeking premium video conferencing and collaboration devices for the hybrid workplace (72 per cent of US executives say they plan to invest in hybrid working tools in the future). They are actively looking to equip their spaces with the right tools to meet hybrid workspace demands and Yealink's latest communications solutions help bridge the gap between whiteboard collaboration and video conferencing. These deliver people-centric meeting experiences that enhance meeting spaces with more capabilities.

"Meet the future, meet better communication and collaboration. We hope to see Yealink’s collaboration display solutions bring people together and empower every customer with more ways to collaborate" said Alvin Liao, Vice President of Product at Yealink.

Yealink MeetingBoard 65: a compact design for the modern workplace

Unlike traditional meeting scenarios that involve a physical whiteboard, modern workplaces require collaboration tools that can be used both by those attending in-person and those in remote locations. The Yealink MeetingBoard Collaboration Display Solution for the hybrid workplace effectively facilitates powerful digital collaboration by combining high-quality hardware with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Yealink's innovative MeetingBoard integrates everything in the room, including the computing unit, a wide 65-inch touchscreen display, 4K camera, microphone arrays and speakers. By simply connecting the power cable and joining a Wi-Fi network, users can quickly and easily enjoy video conferencing and whiteboard collaborating. IT Admins can manage the devices remotely through the Teams Admin Center for those devices deployed at home or in the office.

Enabling digital collaboration with an intelligent whiteboarding service

By integrating Microsoft Whiteboard in the Microsoft Teams Room, Yealink MeetingBoard has transformed the physical whiteboard into a digital space for seamless, real-time collaboration during brainstorming, project planning and problem solving. Thanks to features such as digital inking, collaborative diagrams and other rich content, Yealink MeetingBoard helps boost creativity and productivity when compared to paper-based materials and other meeting-minutes tools.

Delivering a premium audio and video experience

Yealink MeetingBoard ensures high-quality and seamless Teams meetings with crisp audio and video quality. The built-in 16 MEMS beamforming microphones and six speakers provide a full-duplex, HD audio experience that’s suitable for mid-size meeting rooms. The 4K camera (and its powerful encoding and decoding capabilities) help deliver truly smooth and stable HD video conferencing. What's more, MeetingBoard harnesses AI to deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences. The Yealink display solution is equipped with an independent built-in audio processing unit and the latest generation of Yealink's AI-based, noise-proofing technology, which ensures voice clarity in open spaces. The camera also features Auto Framing and Speaker Tracking.

Unparalleled flexibility for different workplace scenarios

Yealink MeetingBoard meets the needs of video collaboration in a variety of workplace scenarios including huddle spaces, executive offices and smaller meeting rooms. In addition, Yealink's extended device solutions offer additional possibilities for larger workspaces: by plugging in the extended 6X/12X, optical, PTZ, camera module, connecting additional wireless microphones and hooking-up the extended touch display for dual-screen applications, users can upgrade the MeetingBoard with multi-angle video capture and exceptional voice pickup.

Yealink DeskVision A24: a dual-mode display for the future workspace

Alongside the MeetingBoard, Yealink has announced the DeskVision A24, a next-generation, larger-screen Teams Display for offices, co-working spaces and huddle rooms. With a superior audio and video experience (and enriched Teams display features) Yealink's dualmode display solution doubles as a daily monitor and a native Teams Display.

The DeskVision A24 also works as a UC workstation with a USB Hub and Qi charging. Albert Kooiman, (Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft) said, "Yealink consistently keeps expanding its portfolio with powerful Teams devices… These devices will offer sought-after, hybrid-workplace, collaboration experiences that deliver great meeting experiences which combines quality Teams audio, video, touch and inking. These can all be easily deployed across personal, hot desking and meeting rooms scenarios."

Yealink will showcase its full portfolio of Microsoft Teams solutions at Integrate 2022. Learn more about Yealink's collaboration display solutions (and experience them on-site) by visiting Yealink at booth #D22 from 17th to 19th August in Sydney. Click here to register now for FREE and you’ll have a chance to win a prize!

