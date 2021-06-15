Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

IDC predicts that the digital universe will grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025, with the average enterprise managing 347.56TB of data at any given time.

To remain competitive, businesses need to optimise their IT operations and data storage in line with modern application workloads or risk being left behind.

However, many businesses are still struggling to work out how to leverage this data. Where should they store it? What happens as their data storage needs grow and evolve? And behind this challenge is the concern of cost and return on investment – how can a business justify significant investment in data storage if it is still working to develop a robust data strategy?

The future of storage

When using traditional storage solutions, businesses are often forced to tradeoff performance or scalability, storage efficiency or affordability. However, with the new generation of storage solutions, we are seeing more economic ways to store and process data.

One such recent release is the Dell EMC PowerStore 500. This new midrange solution offers a cost-effective entry point to the popular PowerStore range, which Dell Technologies has confirmed is their fastest growing new architecture in the company’s history. The products have already received various accolades, including CRN Product of the Year: Best SMB External Storage hardware and The Channel Co CRN Tech Innovator Winner of the Year 2020.

This latest member of the PowerStore family is designed to offer intelligent, flexible and unified storage to businesses of any size, supporting up to 2.4 million SQL transactions per minute and 1,500 VDI desktops per appliance.

Scalable all-flash storage for businesses of today

With data visibility a top business imperative, the Dell EMC PowerStore 500 all-flash array allows enterprises to consolidate business applications and store data into one centrally managed storage resource.

The array supports block, container, vVol, file and multi-platform workloads and utilises Dell EMC PowerStore’s latest software release, which is reported to improve workload performance by up to 25%. The newest design delivers 7x more IOPS and 3x lower latency compared to previous generations of Dell EMC storage and can scale up and out to suit evolving capacity and performance needs.

With tools like a proactive data reduction with a 4:1 guarantee and Anytime Upgrade to eliminate the need for migrations, you can be confident that it will deliver an adaptable, intelligent, modern and data-centric solution moving forward.

Get ready for the data era

