Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Australia is heading towards a digital revolution and no-one can stop it. Businesses are taking advantage of digital platforms to streamline tasks like account management, cloud services, communications and remote backup, in numbers like never before. Meanwhile, a surge in employees working remotely has necessitated a re-think in how businesses work.

This rethink means more work for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) helping customers move from paper to digital. In addition to sourcing the hardware and software required to run these new digital offices, MSPs now must also source internet connections. They need to provide connections that are fast enough for new workloads, stable enough to be relied upon, and more importantly – offer them at a great price.

This is when business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet (EE) has its time to shine. It is capable of gigabit data transfers (well above the speed of regular home internet services) via a stable fibre cable, which enables the premium experience expected by customers. MSP can also gain a sense of stability, assurance and peace of mind from the premium Service Level Agreements (SLAs) offered with each business nbn™ EE service.

These benefits are not unknown to all. According to James Howell, CEO of nbn™ wholesale provider Kinetix Networks, “with national coverage and approximately 90 per cent of business locations in nbn™ Fixed Line Service areas being eligible for a $0 build, more and more businesses are choosing business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet for their network connectivity.”

MSPs are critical to this expansion in adoption of business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet, Howell said: “The need for the MSP to deliver these services is core to a business getting a great service offering.”

MSPs have various requirements when choosing a retail service provider for services to offer customers, including:

National footprint to allow for customer connectivity anywhere

A nbn direct RSP servicing wholesale with minimal escalation to the people that can address

Choice of Layer 2 or Layer 3 services and associated VPN services if required

APIs to allow for MSPs to integrate services and support of those services directly within their existing offering

Performance characteristics for Low and High Class of Service, to match the usage requirements of the link

Self Service Tools to enable MSPs to quickly identify issues and resolve where possible. Including a 360 Service Health with recommendations of service correction

24/7 Australian based support backed by a technical team that allows for rapid escalation and resolution

The ability to rapidly quote on services, ensuring items such as backhaul, cost of build and contract lengths are clearly understood

Access to rebates and marketing collateral to allow for engagement with customers and bring forward the opportunities.

So how do MSPs source connections for their customers? Very easily, when using a provider like Kinetix, which offers a Reseller Program that enables MSPs to easily order and manage their customers’ services, while providing a bit of commission as a referral bonus. For those needing the next level, the Kinetix Partner Program provides access to its integrated Revolution web portal and APIs that streamline ordering, management, troubleshooting, diagnostics and more.

“Business connectivity with business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet is core to MSPs' businesses, and an open and honest view of information about the service is critical. We build solutions to allow our partners to have a transparent view of the services being delivered and a toolset to allow them to manage the customer services as efficiently as possible,” Howell said.

“We enjoy talking with technical people and organisations who enjoy using communications solutions that enable their customers to reach their potential. We want to meet more like-minded people and help them grow too.”

Are you an MSP or ISP interested in ordering and managing business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet services for your customers? Get in contact with the Kinetix team on 1300 NBN ISP (1300 626 477) or visit their website to learn more about their Kinetix Wholesale Program.