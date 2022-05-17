JumpCloud targets ANZ zero trust explosion

Zero Trust and open directory service provider JumpCloud is redoubling efforts to win over Australian and New Zealand managed service providers (MSPs), appointing its first local sales manager to help them embrace its cloud-based identity management and Zero Trust platform.

Adam Folb, who spent four years as regional sales manager with newly acquired MSP business-continuity provider Datto, took on the new role with JumpCloud earlier this year with a remit to leverage his years of experience working with regional MSPs.

In the new role, Folb will work to establish JumpCloud’s go-to-market strategy and build a team that will support and enable the ANZ partner community.

He reports to Sydney-based Colin Lim, who was brought aboard last August as Asia Pacific vice president after years working in global sales strategy.

With a loyal base that already includes over 1800 MSPs serving more than 180,000 customers, Folb’s key goal will be extending the company’s global success to the ANZ market by recruiting local partners to the JumpCloud Cloud and MSP Partner Program.

Backed by resources such as online learning through its JumpCloud University platform and presales support with its Zero Trust Assessment Tool, Folb will be working with cloud and MSP partners to lead their customer engagements with the platform’s flexible, secure, and frictionless access management capabilities.

With more than 700 single sign-on (SSO) connectors for linking JumpCloud to software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools and other platforms, the platform is likely to support whatever customer environment those MSPs encounter.

Folb will be building out a local team to support his efforts and enable the local partner community, working closely with Lim as he continues to expand JumpCloud’s regional presence from its base in Sydney.

“The rapid cloud adoption of the past few years has challenged companies to maintain control while supporting a highly diverse, distributed base of customers and employees,” Folb said.

“JumpCloud’s strong growth during this time has confirmed the business value of single sign-on and Zero Trust policy enforcement – and I look forward to working with regional MSPs to bring these benefits to them and their customers as well.”

The benefits of consistency

JumpCloud’s core mission is to Make (Remote) Work Happen, providing a buffer between disparate authentication systems and the end users that need them to access an increasingly diverse range of applications and services.

Designed to either complement or replace Active Directory, JumpCloud provides a ‘single pane of glass’ approach to application and service management and leverages an open directory approach for back-end integration with Active Directory and other SAML/SCIM, LDAP, and RADIUS sources.

This enables full user lifecycle management across SSO applications and a range of other resources – JumpCloud calls it One Identity to Rule Them All – while providing increasingly popular Zero Trust security through a range of flexible policy controls.

The platform supports macOS, Windows, and Linux devices and offers both granular policy controls and templates to satisfy the requirements of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and other security and compliance standards.

The ability to standardise access to a myriad of SaaS offerings proved invaluable during the pandemic as firms rapidly embraced cloud-based services to ensure they could continue servicing remote customers and employees.

Fitness course management firm ClassPass, for example, used the tool to consolidate its management of user identities, SSO connections, and RADIUS remote access within a single platform.

JumpCloud “has been indispensable for us,” IT manager Randy Tanenhaus said, noting that the platform “has played a critical role in the automation of our onboarding and offboarding of users.”

“This has resulted in massive savings of time, effort, and most importantly costs.”

Software consultancy Gorilla Logic used the platform to improve onboarding of its more than 700 remote consultants, across several countries, by applying consistent access controls to a variety of SaaS applications.

“Not only did JumpCloud address many of the issues that we identified during our gap analysis,” explained Gorilla Logic chief technology officer Jay Wallingford, “but it also gave us the assurances that down the road we would be able to implement pretty much any security measure.”

“JumpCloud and ISO 27001 have been a windfall for us in terms of sales,” Wallingford added. “Now we’re in a position to land nearly any client out there from a security point of view. It helps move business, in addition to saving us time.”