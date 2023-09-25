LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users.

LastPass unveils its Channel Partner Program and Commitment to a Partner-Centric Community and has launched the LastPass Allegiance Partner Program which makes it easier for Solution Providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Technology Partners to help their customers prevent compromised credentials. The program is designed to help LastPass partners boost profitability and improve password management for their small, medium and enterprise-sized customers, giving them the opportunity to grow and generate more income through competitive margins on referrals, resells and integrated services.

“Verizon’s 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report estimates that compromised credentials are responsible for 49% of data breaches. Our partners are committed to helping their customers better protect their credentials, and LastPass is equally committed to our partners, building a program that gives each partner the flexibility they want and deserve when bringing the LastPass solution to market,” said Patrick McCue, Global Vice President of Partners, LastPass. “We're investing in the tools, resources, platforms, and program enhancements to create a path for partners of all sized to grow profitably while expanding their security practice.”

The LastPass Allegiance Partner Program will provide partners with access to a wealth of knowledge of LastPass’ products and services, alongside marketing, business development and technical support. LastPass Allegiance partners will have access to an extensive set of accruable and scalable benefits, such as rewards for both new customer sales as well as renewals. Highlights of the new program include, but are not limited to:

Tier-based discount structure

Deal registration

Marketing support

Technical and sales enablement

Proof of concept and solution consulting support

The LastPass Allegiance Partner Program provides tailored benefits for each of the three partner categories:

LastPass Solution Providers: Companies looking to design, sell and implement LastPass solutions for their end customers.

LastPass MSP Partners: For those who want to offer a managed service to their end customers which incorporates LastPass offerings.

Technology Partners: For technology and developer partners looking to promote and scale activities with LastPass to drive sales and usage of partners’ solution, as well as LastPass, while bringing value to LastPass customers.

In addition to the Allegiance Partner Program, all LastPass partners have access to LastPass University, a robust online training platform that informs, educates and helps partners expand their LastPass practice by providing sales accreditations and technical certifications required to progress through the program. Partner organizations will need to complete training to determine their partner tier and receive benefits that are commensurate with their level. Benefits will be available for silver, gold and platinum level partners, with the objective of identifying new and expanded market opportunities.

If you’d like to learn more about what LastPass can do for your customers, you can join one of our demos here :lastpass.com/demo-apac-partner

To learn more about the LastPass Allegiance Partner Program, channel partners can inquire here and register for the program here: https://www.lastpass.com/partner