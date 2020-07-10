Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ

For many businesses, the exponential growth in the volume of data they collect has overtaken their ability to optimise, manage and store it.

The questions now asked by most data-heavy organisations include: how can we stay ahead of our data needs? How much will we need to invest in our storage capacity to keep up - and by when? How do we avoid the 2 am phone calls when the Data Unavailable message comes up?

And lastly, how do we do this all without topping up the company payroll with expensive and in-demand specialist resources?

The intelligent approach to data storage

As resource costs soar, being able to monitor, manage and anticipate your data centre requirements with minimal human intervention becomes a business priority. This is where predictive analytics come into play.

Dell Technologies has designed CloudIQ to add some serious smarts to your ability to make decisions about your Dell EMC environment. CloudIQ can foresee any impending capacity issues before they happen and provide actionable and timely recommendations.

CloudIQ’s Proactive Health Score provides an at-a-glance prioritised view of issues across your environment, so you can easily understand the most imminent risks and take action directly from your desktop or mobile device. With tools like Capacity Full Prediction to plan your budget, and Capacity Anomaly Detection to identify sudden surges of capacity utilisation, your organisation will reduce costs, save time, minimise risk and make better decisions.

Get the Trusted Advisor advantage

And for additional oversight, you can grant your account team Trusted Advisor access, so they receive best practice recommendations and guidance to optimise your environment and prevent potential issues, often before they become apparent. (When asked to evaluate time-to-resolution for common scenarios, Trusted Advisors reported that they could resolve issues on average 3x faster using CloudIQ than without).

The future of storage

