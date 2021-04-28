MeldCX: An ISVs journey to market

Customer experience company MeldCX is on the cusp of something big, according to one of the founders Joy Chua as consumers look for better and safer ways to improve their digital experiences across multiple verticals.

Chua explained that the company’s technology can anonymously track customer behavior in physical retail spaces as an example.

“Say you walked into a white goods retailer, you're going to pick up a new fridge for your house. We could tap into ceiling cameras to track your flow through the store, we could analyze what you're most interested in by what you're touching, the sentiment, what attracted you to that fridge signage, positioning or pricing? The retailer or brand can A B test to establish what gets the best attention.

"Further, we stitch feeds across multiple cameras and channels and we then provide the insights to the entire journey.

"For example how long customers interact before a decision? If the customer is happy or sad when interacting looked at it was there content playing supporting the sale or was it a staff assisted sale? What is the average assistance required to sell this product , does a sales person actually influence the sale.

To protect individual privacy the company adheres to six principals to anonymise individuals.

The company has found a route to market in the Australian channel through a partnership with Ingram Micro.

MeldCX initially established a foothold in retail industry and quickly found the technology being adopted in multiple industries uses anonymised data collected from cameras and sensors to track customer experience environments.

“We're all about delivering premier customer experiences using edge and AI technologies, but we sit really nicely in that cloud and IoT space,” Chua said.

Scale is what all ISVs strive for and for MeldCX, linking up with Ingram Micro to tap its network of partners was the best way to do this.

“I think like many partnerships out there, it's all about ‘ten-exing’ your salesforce,” she explained.

“That's why we saw the channel was so important. When we first started MeldCX, we established a number of large enterprise customers that we serve direct. For many reasons, including AI training and model training, with those customers, we need to be hands on, we need to hold their hand and walk through the journey with them.

“We still have those customers and have included channel to roll them out , but in terms of scale, and in terms of reaching a broader market, to see our channel more widely, diversly partnerships are definitely the way to go.

We've had immense success with Ingram and other partners in that ecosystem, where we've brought our same contacts from two ends together, to cut through large deals as well as bring it all together.

“Working with Ingram is all about connecting to that salesforce of partners, scale and growth. Ingram also has the capability to help in finance solutions, complimentary products, and managed services. Knowing we've got trusted partners, so we can just do what we do best, and work with others to bring a total solution forward.