Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Yealink and Alloy partnered with Microsoft, receiving an enthusiastic response Here’s what was discussed.

The roadshow’s theme was, “Rebuild Your Meeting Space with Yealink Microsoft Teams Solutions” and it visited Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane during May and June, seeking to provide insights into the video conferencing industry and reveal opportunities born from the new hybrid work normality.

The roadshow featured the current market trends within the video conferencing industry; learning about Frontier MTR technology; learning about Yealink’s latest innovations and product roadmap; live demonstrations of Yealink’s products; discussions surrounding new hybrid work insights and interactions with industry experts.

Each event kicked off with a welcome speech delivered by Alloy’s Sales Manager, Roberta Waite.

Session: The Future of Meeting Spaces

This was followed by the first panel titled, ‘The Future of Meeting Spaces’ which featured Peter Garner (Partner Sales Director, AP-J, Microsoft Teams Rooms at Microsoft), Peter Tamas (Technical Specialist - Teams at Microsoft) and Andrew Higgs (Partner Technology Strategist, Microsoft Teams Rooms at Microsoft).

Discussion focussed upon the question, “How to make hybrid work work” and cited results from Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index. The findings revealed an urgent opportunity (and responsibility) for leaders to approach the transition with intention and a growth mindset, or risk being left behind.

The five key takeaways were:

Employees have a new “worth it” equation

Managers feel wedged between leadership and employee expectations

Leaders need to make the office worth the commute

Flexible work doesn’t have to mean “always on”

Rebuilding social capital looks different in a hybrid world

More on this subject can be found here.

Session: Rebuild Meeting Space with Yealink Latest Innovations

The third presentation involved a panel featuring Valerie Huang (Yealink Sr. Country Manager), Merlin Huang (Yealink Sr. Solution Architect), Brandon Zhou (Yealink Channel Manager), Kent Zhang (Yealink Solution Architect) and Scott Young (Manager Products and Services at Alloy) which delivered speeches and presentations on a theme of, “Rebuilding the meeting space with Yealink’s latest Innovations” It featured an introduction to Yealink’s latest products for Microsoft Teams, including video conferencing solutions, audio solutions and headsets. Demonstrations included Yealink’s new UVC86 4K Dual-Eye Intelligent Tracking Camera and its MeetingBoard65 Collaboration Display.

More about Yealink Microsoft Teams Solutions can be found here.

Yealink UVC86 4K Dual-Eye Intelligent Tracking Camera.

Yealink MeetingBoard65 Collaboration Display.

Session: Partner Panel

Up next, Peter Garner and Peter Tamas reappeared on stage along with Gordon Pettigrew (Sales Director at Generation-E), Max Montanaro (Managing Director & CDO, East Coast Audio Visual Pty Ltd), Scott Lia (Senior Solutions Architect, CodeBlue), David Simpson (AV/VC Client Relationship Manager, B&H Australia) and Brandon Kime (Senior Business Development Manager for Unified Communications, Telstra) to form an impressive power panel! They discussed some pressing questions that concerned resellers and customers including:

- How Microsoft and Yealink were enabling a simplified approach to video conferencing deployment, installation and the ongoing management of meeting rooms when it had previously been considered a strictly an “AV professional service.”

- How organisations could ensure user adoption after they’d deployed Microsoft Teams Rooms devices.

Announcement: Yealink will bring all new Microsoft Teams solutions and special sessions to Integrate Expo Australia 2022, on August 17-19, 2022.

Contact: If you have any requirements, contact the Yealink Team anytime.

