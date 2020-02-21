Partners ponder 2020 growth prospects

On the day of the CRN Fast50, we invited 16 top channel leaders to lunch to chew the fat about how they see the cloud opportunity evolving, and where the best growth prospects can be found in 2020 and beyond.

CRN recently heard that the channel can expect increased demand helping customers to ‘repatriate’ workloads from the cloud once users get bill shock or decide that opex IT isn’t right for their finances. Are your customers asking for that?

Sachin Verma, Oreta: It’s not so much repatriation as some people have dabbled and they just stop. They stopped going into full-blown public cloud. It’s not a swing back of the pendulum but the slowing of the pendulum going through with cloud.

We see hybrid cloud as the actual main state enterprise architecture. About eighty percent of enterprise customers are actively thinking hybrid.

James Kahn, Idea 11: We haven’t seen anybody move back from the cloud – if you do it right, basically [they stay].

We’re a full-stack AWS consultancy, so we do digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, managed services and then software engineering to help embed our customers’ digital enterprises. That includes cloud-native software development which is a real thing that’s happening in our world. Repatriation sounds interesting but the massive volume of the world is going to the cloud!

Stacy Hall, Westcon: We see very little movement back from the cloud. Most of the partners who deal with us have built a business around driving it back to the public cloud.

These days we also see more about a multi-cloud strategy rather than a hybrid strategy in that sense.

Damien Hogan, Bluescale: We have quite a strong presence in the not-for-profit sector, which tends to change the commercial models. Sometimes we see enormous discounts available if you buy your own hardware. And that doesn’t really exist in the cloud space yet. So for not-for-profit clients, when they’re doing their business cases, there’s a strong incentive to maintain that kind of hybrid model. And they tend to place workloads in the cloud where there’s some feature or risk reduction that comes with that choice.

Ryan Spillane, Correct Solutions: I own a domain name for “declouding”. I was presenting in New Orleans in 2008. Whenever I present, I actually take a notepad and pen on stage with me, which is so I will do a lot of thinking. And I actually did it because back then we were talking about cloud and I knew at some point, some people would want to come out or change which cloud they use! So I bought “declouding” which has been sitting there for years.

But if you put a high-end Oracle, or high-end box into a cloud you could be spending $3500 or $4000 a month for a VM.

If you build a decent enough private cloud for a client – we’re putting SANs and computers and everything in their office – you can put in a hell of a lot of infrastructure in their own office and come out much better. And that’s why we say it’s the right thing for those clients.

So where’s the market moving then?

Lee Welch, Ingram Micro: We see on-prem vendors are growing, but the growth rates are low. It’s five, six, seven percent. Vendors with private clouds are growing at – I’m speaking averages here – 20 or 30 percent.

Then I see the vendors with public cloud offerings, and for me at Ingram they are growing at 50 or 60 percent. It’s going nuts compared to other markets.

Navneesh Garg, Adactin: We specialise in testing services. So we have a slightly different view. What we see is a lot of our customers are migrating towards the cloud for legacy application migration.

Security is a big part of that, but also data migration and making sure it’s retrofitted back into hybrid or public cloud, whichever model they take.

Most of our customers are looking at a strategy, they’re not doing it for everything they have on premise, especially for legacy applications. They still can’t really get everything out of their existing data centers, on-premises data centers, into cloud. But they’re doing it in a phased manner, so with the applications they think they can do first, we’ve seen them moving across the cloud in the testing and the services that comes along with that.

Vivek Trivedi, Exigo Tech: We are predominantly a Microsoft house. So we do Azure and lots of Dynamics 365, and since last year we also have gone into robotic process automation, AI and business intelligence.

We are born in the cloud, like many of our customers. But we see a few clients who would say they want to build their own little data centre because of security concerns and data breaches they had suffered previously.

They want this because they aren’t sure their data is secure in a cloud. Sometimes, even after giving them all the facts about cloud, they still want the data to be with them on-prem or in their data centre. We are seeing that change.

Another thing we see is the big clouds suggesting, pretty strongly, that reserved instances are the cheapest and best way to use cloud. And that means a model of paying up front for years of service. Does that knock out a lot of the dynamic, scale-up, scale down that cloud is supposed to provide?

Brendan Sit, HPE: I guess the difference between a reserved instance, and on-prem is all of that hidden cost of labour and data centre is not there anymore in the cloud. And that reserved instance is still flexible, we can change that from your ERP server to your Windows style server or something like that. So, I would say that if a customer is just going to buy a reserved instance for everything, for a long period of time, that might not be the greatest choice. But if they want to reserve for a part of their environment, they’re going to see some savings out of that.

Damien Hogan: We’ve seen scenarios where it is four times more expensive for us to move to Azure than to run a private cloud.

It’s actually got better over time. When we first did this case, we realised that they could replace all of their infrastructure every four to five months and still be ahead compared to going to Azure over a three-year period.

Attendees

Ryan Spillane,

Managing Director, Correct Solutions



Navneesh Garg,

CEO, Adactin Group



Damien Hogan,

Director, Bluescale



Alex Pinkerton,

Director, Conekt Australia



Kyle Page,

General Manager, Ericom



Stephen Mabbs,

CEO, Escient



Vivek Trivedi,

Managing Director, Exigo Tech



Robert Kingma,

CEO, ICT Networks



James Kahn,

CEO, Idea 11



Andrew Stevens,

CEO/Founder, Mantalus



Sachin Verma,

Managing Director, Oreta



Frank Virgato,

Principal Consultant, Sentaris



Vamsi Krishna,

Founder and Director, Techforce Services



Andrew Marcroft,

Solutions Specialist, Techforce Services



Nick Asscher,

Owner, Director, Touchpoint Technology



Paul MacNeill,

CEO/Founder, Wise-Sync



John Gabor, Lynx



Sponsors



Brendan Sit,

Technology Evangelist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Lee Welch,

Director of Cloud Services, Ingram Micro



Stacy Hall,

Cloud & Services Director, Westcon



Moderator



Nate Cochrane, CRN