PCs in 2020: What's new?

The Windows 10 upgrade spike

After many years of effort, and some serious prompting from Microsoft, a huge number of people upgraded their PCs to Windows 10 in 2019. According to analyst firms IDC and Gartner, this lead to 2019 being the first year of increased PC sales since 2011.

“Windows 7 end of support on January 14th is creating a large spike in refresh sales, especially in corporate environments,” said Theo Kristoris, managing director at Leader Systems.

Not only did Microsoft officially end its support for Windows 7 on 14 January 2020 — along with Windows Server 2008/2008 R2 — it will end support for Office 2010 on 13 October 2020.

Yet, there are still plenty of large corporates that haven’t managed to fully move off Windows 7.

The Department of Defence and the Australian Tax Office have both entered into contracts with the government’s exclusive Microsoft licence reseller, Data#3, to extend support until at least 2021.

Depending on how long the large corporates take to get their act together, the increase in sales due to Windows 10 could continue well into 2020, though it’s unlikely to continue beyond this year.

Lighter and longer

Updates to hardware are mostly incremental, with a focus on extending battery life for portable devices like notebooks.

“We can expect devices with hardware and features that focus on greatly enhanced battery life, supporting voice and pen interfaces, as well as accommodating traditional input and output modes,” says Matt Codrington, managing director at Lenovo Australia and New Zealand.

“We now have a 15.6-inch notebook that weighs only 1.4kg and its thin bezel gives it the size of most older 14 inch notebooks,” says Kristoris.

Keeping the weight down is an important part of notebook design, and one of the newer trends is to use magnesium alloys as the primary case material.

“The advantage of magnesium allow is that it is lighter than other metals and scratch resistant while also able to disperse heat well,” says Kristoris.

High end Macbooks use expensive machine-milled unibody aluminium alloy shells, while magnesium alloys are about 30% lighter than aluminium and have higher strength-to-weight ratios. They’re also less thermally conductive, so it’s easier for designers to lay out components to avoid laptop users getting uncomfortably hot laps.

There’s a complex series of design tradeoffs involved in new notebook designs. While magnesium alloy reduces the material required, it is a bit more expensive than aluminium. It’s a little easier to manufacture with though.

Longer battery life is always in demand, particularly from road warriors. Advances in battery technology and power-saving techniques used by chip designers are helping notebooks run for longer.

“We’ll be releasing a 15.6-inch notebook with a 20-hour battery life due to power saving features of new Intel 10th generation CPUs,” says Kristoris.

Cranking the core

Clock speeds have plateaued somewhat, so now the race is all about core count and power consumption.

“The massive 64-core Threadripper chip that AMD launched at CES is really interesting,” said independent consultant Jason Benedicic. The AMD 64-core Threadripper 3990X boasts 128 threads and a clock speed of up to 4.2 GHz.

“It opens up a lot of possibilities at the workstation end for things like high end development, running multiple containers or VMs, or for testing highly parallel computations,” says Benedicic.

High-powered developer workstations, combined with container technologies and automation tools, enable developers to create fully functional replicas of production environments on their own systems. This approach to software development is becoming more common as the tools to combine code with CI/CD pipelines continues to improve. Developers can’t get enough of the autonomy and flexibility this gives them.

5G creeping in

Some high end smartphones have 5G capabilities, and we’re starting to see it in notebooks too.

“With 5G set to be as much as 100 times faster than 4G, devices will begin to roll out rapidly,” Codrington believes. “However, end users won’t experience the full realisation of this technology until 5G networks, carriers and infrastructure are more commonplace.”

There’s enough benefit to installing 5G to make it a worthwhile investment for telcos. The micro-segmentation and control-plane separation capabilities are appealing to business customers, so we can expect to see 5G added to high end notebooks at first, then into other products as the economies-of-scale start to kick in and network deployments reach critical mass.

SSDs as standard

Solid-state storage continues to grow in capacity and affordability. “We’re starting to see NVMe SSD drives becoming standard,” says Kristoris, “We’re seeing 10x faster performance over standard SSD.”

Previous SSD interfaces were based on compatibility with the existing ecosystem of devices rather than any inherent technological benefits. Internally, SSDs had to translate data accesses from the SAS or SATA bus type to the internal language of solid state storage, which actually slowed things down. This made sense while the cost of new interfaces was substantially higher than the existing commodity SATA-style interfaces.

Economies of scale are now starting to work their magic to bring the previously high end enterprise-only NVMe interfaces into the standard PC, which will then further drive down the cost of super-speedy NVMe drives.

“NVMe on the desktop is as big a performance shift as moving from magnetic HDDs to SSD was,” says independent industry analyst Joep Piscaer. “The performance boost is massive for gaming, video editing, and other resource-intensive workloads.”

Helping things along are PCIe 4.0 compliant interfaces, which are now making their way into mainstream motherboards, making it easier to get the most out of higher end components. “PCIe 4.0 is a big deal for gaming and performance in general, said Benedicic. “We were running short on bandwidth with more and more requirements from GPUs and NVMe drives.”

Gaming rigs

The gaming market is often overlooked and it has very different drivers to the boring business market. Yet, advancements in gaming technology often make their way into high end developer workstations before migrating down-market as the technology becomes more affordable.

Gaming is also a huge business, worth $108 billion in 2018 and predicted by IMARC Group to grow at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2019-2024. After mobile, the PC is the platform of choice for gamers, due to its wide range of games, upgradeability, support for peripherals, and the vibrant modding community.

Contrast that with other segments of the PC market.Intense competition at the lower end has driven margins down. Consumers have found that tablets, Chromebooks, and mobiles are fine for a large number of tasks that used to require a full-blown PC. The appification of everything from email to spreadsheets to GitHub’s recent announcement of GitHub for mobile has removed the need for large investments in powerful PC fleets for average office workers.

But games continue to push the envelope of what’s possible with the latest hardware. And the broad adoption of GPU-based video cards has been a major driver of the economies-of-scale that enabled affordable GPU-based computation for machine learning.

Gaming PCs have therefore remained a steady source of good margin revenue for resellers, and this dynamic is unlikely to change in the near future. Commodity PC sales requires substantial volume to be worthwhile, whereas gamers are far less price sensitive.

Future growth?

We’re probably past the peak of the boring business PC, but gaming remains a strong source of growth for resellers that are able to cater to this demanding segment of the PC market.

The big risk for resellers is a post-Windows 10 upgrade slump. Without a major upgrade driver like Windows 10, there’s little reason for major new investments in PC hardware outside of the gaming segment.

“While demand will no doubt move away from the need to upgrade operating systems to Windows 10, we expect to continue to see strong sales figures as consumers look to get their hands on the latest devices thanks to innovations in form factor, connectivity and more,” says Codrington.

Resellers will need a plan B if there is a post-Windows 10 slump, but there are plenty of interesting developments to keep PC hardware sales ticking along.

Focussing on reliability

While new features like 5G are beginning to appear in PCs, some vendors are content to do the basics well.

Dynabook happily focuses on doing the basics well.

In conversation with CRN, company representatives said Dynabook aims to offer solid enterprise-grade machines that are pleasingly thin, light and portable, but otherwise emphasises reliability and manageability over aesthetics.

The Dynabook brand has form delivering such qualities: it was drawn from the Japanese name for Toshiba’s storied business laptop range. When Toshiba restructured, its laptop unit re-branded and took the Dynabook brand to the world. Established sub-brands such as Portégé and Tecra have been retained.