PN50: The Next Gen Mini PC Revolution

The ASUS Mini PC PN50 is an ultra-compact computer that delivers powerful performance for a wide variety of commercial spaces. Featuring an 8-core Ryzen™ 7400U processor with Radeon™ Vega 7 graphics, and up to 64GB of system memory, the PN50 is ready to serve in even the most demanding commercial spaces, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space and VESA mount support makes it suited for applications where traditional PCs won’t fit – from digital signage to high productivity workspaces.

Digital Signage

The PN50 supports up to four 4K UHD simultaneous displays, easily powers multiple high resolution signage walls in lounges, halls, exhibitions, and retail stores with a single unit, saving costs and simplifying maintenance. Thanks to the powerful Radeon™ Vega 7 graphics with improved graphical performance of over 150 percent when compared to conventional Mini PCs, it can easily handle complex interactive signage involving 3D models.

Enhanced Productivity

The PN50 is powered by the latest 8-core Ryzen™ 7400U processor with up to 64GB of system memory, delivering up to 35 percent better performance in daily multitask computing performance when compared with conventional Mini PCs; providing powerful computing capacity. The built-in 2.5Gb LAN allows up to 2.5X faster file transmission speeds, while the quad 4K display capability enables easy detailed multitasking and smooth operation. Creating a highly effective workspace has never been so easy.

Space Saving

Compact and lightweight at 115mm x 115mm x 49mm and with a mere 0.62-liter volume, the PN50 can be placed into virtually any workspace, even VESA mounted behind a monitor for a space saving all-in-one solution.

Quiet and Eco Friendly

The PN50 is whisper-quiet, generating just 21.9dBA while idle, and 34.7dBA at full load. It is equipped with three thermal policies in the BIOS to suit different usage scenarios. Unlike conventional Mini PCs, the PN50 also takes into consideration the heat sensitive NVMe M.2 drives, ensuring that performance is not to be compromised in any application. Better yet, the PN50 consumes as little as 10W while idle, consuming power only when necessary.

Remote Management



The PN50 is part of the ASUS Corporate Stable Model (CSM) program. Each CSM ASUS Mini PC purchase entitles the customer to the ASUS Control Centre IT-management software suite that provides comprehensive control and monitoring options. Remote troubleshooting and push updates have never been easier.

Reliability

The PN50 undergoes rigorous noise, vibration, drop, and thermal shock tests to ensure they meet exacting ASUS standards and exceed industry requirements. Meaning that you can be confident that your PN50 Mini PC can cope with extreme conditions, ranging from dry -40°C temperatures to humid and hot environments exceeding 60°C for long periods of time.

Windows 10 Pro

ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business, the most secure Windows ever, giving you high quality management tools and easy-to-deploy solutions while giving users the features they are looking for. With Windows 10 Pro you can always stay up-to-date with the latest and greatest security services from Microsoft. Safeguard your sensitive data, your device, your customer identity, and your intellectual property, with enterprise-grade protection and control.