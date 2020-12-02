Razer unveils hyper-focused productivity laptop – Razer Book 13

Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, has expanded its lineup of systems offerings into the business and productivity market in 2020 with the the Razer Book 13. This ultraportable laptop is designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who need to be on-the-go, without compromising on performance and features.

“It’s been nine years since we launched the first Razer Blade, and we have revolutionized gaming laptops to deliver ultra-high performance in a thin and light form factor,” said Hilmar Hahn, Marketing Director for Razer Asia-Pacific. “With the Razer Book 13, we have leveraged on our experience and expertise in creating high-end gaming machines, to introduce a laptop in the productivity space. This work laptop is packed with best-in-class hardware and features to deliver maximum performance regardless of the work processes, programs or tasks demanded.”

According to Razer, the laptop is designed for what it calls prosumers, consumers who seek out professional, high-end products, to stand out from the crowd and deliver an experience unlike any other in a work laptop.

Right off the bat, the Razer Book 13 presents a 13.4” screen that is surrounded by a near-non-existent bezel at 91.8% screen to body ratio. This makes the laptop display look larger than it is and ensures maximum visual clarity while maintaining an ultra-compact form factor. The 16:10 aspect ratio, a growing trend with laptops catered towards work productivity, also allows for viewing without the need to scroll constantly. The overall external design has a clean, squarish cut that makes it automatically distinct compared to the other more rounded designs in new laptop releases this year. Everything is housed in a sleek matte white aluminum body; the laptop is relatively portable, weighing slightly over 1.3 Kg and approximately 0.6” thin, yet durable with scratch resistance. The display is also hardy, featuring a Gorilla® Glass 6 with anti-reflective coating for more durability.

Despite its ultraportable form factor, the 13” laptop houses impressive hardware within, with the 11th Gen Intel Core processor at its core, up to the Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 in select models, as well as up to 16GB of memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage. This is benchmark hardware to be expected for most mainstream, high-end laptops designed for work. It is also an Intel Evo verified laptop, which means it is recognized for having made steps in innovation to cater to working while on-the-go. For graphics, it sports the Intel Iris® Xe Graphics, Intel’s new top-of-the-line GPU that is another popular inclusion in 2020 mainstream laptops.

With all the powerful hardware packed into a thin form factor, Razer has made steps to make sure the Razer Book 13 is not a noisy machine. The laptop has a unique vapor chamber cooling solution fitted with the processor to ensure it stays cool and quiet. With all the hardware and performance features the Razer Book 13 has, it also promises up to 11 hours battery life on the UHD+ model and up to 14 hours on the FHD+ models, and four hours of battery life with a half hour charge. This would add to the laptop’s portability, allowing it to be on-the-go for longer without needing to find a power outlet often.

Other essential work features the Razer Book 13 delivers, include a UHD+ touch configuration for selected models, as well as all the bells and whistles expected of a 2020 work computer, such as a 720p HD webcam with a 4-mic array for video calls and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for your wireless needs. Windows Hello face recognition is great for people concerned about security, allowing for a convenient way to unlock your computer when you are using it and locking it when it is not in use. It also comes with an abundance of ports that are purposefully included with office usage in mind, including a microSD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one USB 3.2 Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Something that is sure to stand out about the Razer Book 13, is that it comes with Razer’s signature Razer Chroma RGB backlighting on its keyboard, a feature the brand has become famed for. Razer Chroma, part of Razer’s software platform with over 100 million users globally, is the brand’s proprietary RGB lighting technology and the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices. Now it is in the Razer Book 13, allowing for a nice touch of personality despite being a productivity computer which will stand out in a meeting amongst other laptops – if you want it to.

The Razer Book 13 Intel® Core™ i7 configurations starts at an RRP of $2,999 and is available from November 2020, exclusively from Synnex Distribution.