RUCKUS barks louder with revamped 'Big Dogs' channel program

Ruckus Networks signaled its intention to reconnect with channel partners at its first post-pandemic conference, held in Hobart. It honoured partners who thrived from the surge in demand for work and study from home, while RUCKUS also unveiled an enhanced channel program.

RUCKUS, a leading Wi-Fi, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning security vendor, publicly recognised partners who achieved and maintained high certification levels, collaborated on joint projects, had a national footprint and were brand loyal. They also met and exceeded revenue and technical targets during the pandemic.

Managed services provider Aqura was characteristic of the qualities that exemplified partner success. Aqura provides services to remote mining camps where fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) workers demand a digital experience similar to home. RUCKUS also recognised Aqura for its handling of occupational health and workplace issues through RUCKUS’ emerging IoT platform.

“This is a fantastic recognition of our work to deliver high-performance wireless network access for people wherever they may be,” Aqura said in a statement.

Other partners honoured included Partner of the Year, The Network For Learning, and its enterprise architect, Clayton Hubbard, for his work on RUCKUS’ Cloudpath enrolment system. New Zealand distributor Exeed (now Dicker Data) was also awarded Distributor of the Year.

RUCKUS offers streamlined, inclusive offerings

Looking ahead, RUCKUS has reinvigorated its channel program. Rebranded ‘Big Dogs’, it now has three tiers — Elite, Certified and Registered.

While RUCKUS Elite and Certified partners now access market development funds, the program refines and streamlines existing rewards, incentives, training and contract management across all tiers, including:

Partners can access enhanced technical and demo training covering Wi-Fi, switching, IoT, cloud management and AIOps

Industry-specific specialisations and updated marketing tools

Improved VIP offering to earn rebates on a recurring basis more easily

Marketing concierge services in future.

RUCKUS will continue to provide Elite partners with training, financial incentives, certifications and compliance to provide the highest levels of customer service, while other tiers can still access training to lift their technical expertise to stand out from competitors. And the relaxation on customer numbers will help A/NZ partners climb tiers, it says.

Partners who collaborate in customer success stories and other customer-facing initiatives with the vendor will enjoy further privileges.

RUCKUS network performance ensures the best streaming

RUCKUS’ updated channel program will provide local partners with access to an expected $US14 billion global market by 2025, especially those that provide a home-like networking experience with RUCKUS security and governance in offices and classrooms.

RUCKUS is also advising partners to prepare for increased demand from multi-dwelling units such as aged care, student accommodation and in private healthcare settings, and public spaces. Hospitality venues such as pubs, clubs and hotels luring patrons back to their premises while competing with other meeting spaces are already looking ahead to 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) to boost the speed and stability of wireless connections. Pent-up demand from the pandemic should also ensure solid growth for partners in the year ahead.

Video and voice over Wi-Fi are chief growth drivers. Californian Wi-Fi specialist Packet6 recently rated the RUCKUS R750 No.1 for video against competitors including Meraki MR46, Aruba AP535 and Extreme AP650.

“The RUCKUS R750 significantly outperformed all other access points in every test,” wrote analyst and Packet6 founder and Managing Director Rowell Dionicio.

“It was the only access point capable of meeting real-world success criteria: Maintaining a good MOS [Mean Opinion Score, a human measure of perceived quality] while simultaneously delivering stall-free HD video streams to 30 clients and maintaining high throughput for all data clients.”

Dionicio also identified that, at 2.3 seconds, RUCKUS had the lowest mean time to identify/detect (MTTI/D) of the five systems tested (nearly five-times faster than the slowest vendor).

And through its Magic Quadrant, Gartner has also validated RUCKUS’ early moves into artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

The independent information technology analyst group lauded RUCKUS’ AI/ML automation solutions including its integrated network intelligence that quickly detects anomalies impacting end users across wired and wireless networks. This coupled with what Gartner acknowledges as strengths in Ansible automation integration and a strong wireless and wired portfolio further sets partners up for growth

# Ruckus Networks is a division of CommScope, a Nasdaq-listed global networking provider to the home, broadband, venue and campus, and outdoors segments headquartered in the US and which employs more than 30,000 people.