Seagate ready to drive own brand forward in enterprise storage

After a decade of white boxing for other vendors, Seagate is emphasising its enterprise storage systems as an in-house offering alongside an aggressive push of new partner programs.

Across a range of enterprise storage architectures, including its own CORVAULT self-healing storage systems, Seagate is pushing its flexibility and cost of ownership credentials to win attention in the Australian market.

Seagate has been a long-time supplier of enterprise storage hardware to other major vendors, including HPE, Dell EMC and others. With its push to compete more directly under its own banner, Seagate argues that its flexibility and manufacturing credentials will benefit those adopting its storage systems directly.

The company is offering an agnostic approach to which software customers use to manage its storage system. This opens the door for resellers to work with their customers to choose the software that best suits their use case.

On the hardware side, Seagate is positioning itself as the only enterprise storage manufacturer that designs and builds its entire system, providing a level of assurance that gives customers added peace of mind.

Unique offerings like the Seagate Exos CORVAULT storage system launched in 2021 illustrate the company’s confidence and maturity in this market. CORVAULT features self-healing using Seagate Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR) technology, and a high-density design that fits 106 SAS hard drives into a 4U rack for up to 2.12PB of raw storage. CORVAULT architecture delivers hyperscale efficiency with 99.999% availability, according to Seagate.

Seagate is also pushing its total cost of ownership credentials as a private cloud solution provider. Its online TCO calculator lets customers do some quick maths on storage capacity, lifetime expectations, types and volumes of access needed (whether live, backup or archival), and even discount expectations for private and public cloud options. A comparison of self-management versus commercial management and public cloud solutions for 5PT of storage over 5 years, for example, can suggest savings in the order over $1 million dollars.

Seagate is also striving to attract resellers into its Seagate Partner Program, offering a full range of marketing support, training and certification, and demand generation opportunities. The company also has a significant local support team and offers technical engineering assistance to help resellers offer the best possible service to end users.

The Partner Program features tracks for Builder, Reseller and Tech Alliance partners to suit a range of needs and styles of partnership, and Seagate provides end-to-end control of its complete package of storage drives and storage systems.

Seagate also aims to make resources available to build cross-promotional opportunities for its wider network of partners, such as backup and recovery vendors Veeam and Commvault and Genetec, Milestone and Network Optix in the security space.

“In 2022, we have great confidence that our enterprise storage systems deliver end customers the most flexible and powerful offering in the market with a level of support only Seagate can deliver,” says Jeff Park, ANZ Country Manager at Seagate Australia.

“Paired with our Seagate Partner Program we feel resellers have a fantastic opportunity to deliver great results to their customers while gaining excellent market advantages and increased profitability.”

Learn more at the Seagate Partner Program page or contact Seagate via its Seagate Expert page to discuss this.