Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office

Shure is aiming to bring its Stem Ecosystem into more workplace conference rooms in the Australian market this year, with a hands-on display for installers to explore at Integrate 2022. Shure sees Stem as an ideal price-performer that will get meeting rooms delivering the audio quality people now expect as they head back into offices more often.

What staff were willing to put up with in the past has been elevated by the hybrid work era, particularly when it comes to audio. With everyone now used to the clarity of a group of callers joined together over individual headsets we were allowed to put poor quality, high reverb conference room audio behind us.

We’ve learned that a bad video connection can always be tolerated, but bad audio brings meetings to a stand still. With hybrid work meaning more meetings will continue to need video or audio conferencing to include all relevant stakeholders, offices are more likely to be in the market for upgrades.

As a leader in consumer and professional audio systems for decades, Shure has met the needs of corporate boardrooms with its Microflex system for quite some time. With the Shure Stem Ecosystem it now has a strong offering for mid-tier organisations that want top quality audio in their conference rooms with fast installation, fuss-free performance and no-nonsense usability.

Shure Stem Ecosystem can be installed in a single day and comes with an impressive set of digital design and preparation tools to ensure it is acoustically optimised to each room it is used in. Stem gives offices the quality benefits of a modular system without the price of high-end hardware and the advanced installation they may require.

Certified or compatible with most of the leading conferencing platforms, including Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Bluejeans, Huddly, Dante, Trueconf, Zoom, and more, the Stem Ecosystem aims to make it simple to walk into a room and launch your calls as simply as possible.

The Stem Ecosystem includes:

Stem Table: A single unit loudspeaker and beamforming microphone array combo with on-device controls.





A single unit loudspeaker and beamforming microphone array combo with on-device controls. Stem Wall: A wall mounted speaker and subwoofer system with included speakerphone with high-quality microphone array.





A wall mounted speaker and subwoofer system with included speakerphone with high-quality microphone array. Stem Ceiling: The clean aesthetics of a clear table and adjustable beam options to blend into a well designed office space and let you focus on the conversation.





The clean aesthetics of a clear table and adjustable beam options to blend into a well designed office space and let you focus on the conversation. Stem Speaker: The most flexible speaker in the range, with table, wall or ceiling mount options to suit any space.





The most flexible speaker in the range, with table, wall or ceiling mount options to suit any space. Stem Hub / Hub Express: The brains of the operation in any room where you combine multiple Stem products.





The brains of the operation in any room where you combine multiple Stem products. Stem Control: An optional device that makes managing devices as well as conference calls through your software of choice a breeze.

In a Shure cost comparison looking at a setup for a large conference room where Ceiling, Wall, and Speaker units are required along with Stem Hub and Stem Control devices, the company says such a setup can save customers thousands of dollars and take just one day to install, compared with one to two weeks to install the “Pro-AV” solution.

Shure also aims to make it easy for installers and businesses to know what any given room needs with the Stem Ecosystem Room Design tool. Available online, you can enter the dimensions of a room and the furniture layout and by adding Stem devices you are shown the expected coverage for best performance.

Once an installation is in place, the Room Adapt and Room Check tools will test the acoustic signature of a room and adjust device settings to optimise performance, as well as show heatmaps of the expected audio quality for people located in different parts of the room. These features make final adjustments simple and effective for all users.

Shure also believes the win for installers is a highly reliable platform that minimises the need for return visits to troubleshoot or replace parts at client sites. The company also runs regular webinars and training sessions to teach customers best practice use of Stem Ecosystem products, further reducing the demand on installers to provide this kind of support.

Integrate 2022 is taking place August 17-19 and the Shure Stem Ecosystem will be on show at the Jands stand at F14 with a Shure expo room for hands on exploration as well as a session at 1:30pm on August 17 explaining the Shure Stem Ecosystem in detail - Book your seat here: https://lnkd.in/gmy9V3QQ

Integrate attendees can also book a 1:1 session with a Shure Audiovisual applications engineers here: https://bit.ly/3BOpZnz