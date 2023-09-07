Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape

For many businesses, improving sustainability has become a major part of their operating focus. Around 80% of all companies worldwide now report on sustainability1 and for those looking to improve their credentials, moving to a New Energy Landscape of connected products and digitalisation is key.

For IT channel partners, supporting their customers to become more sustainable and resilient begins with deepening the relationships with customers, moving from a transactional relationship to a servicing one. In this role, channel partners will be able to elongate the life cycle of IT products and technologies, better managing IT assets and ensuring they are being used more efficiently and effectively.

To achieve this, IT channel partners should look to a smart overarching solution that lets them manage and monitor their customer’s assets remotely. You need a system that will collect and analyse critical data so you can discover meaningful insights and enable actions for your customer, based on real-time information and business logic.

Elevating energy and power management

EcoStruxure platform is Schneider Electric’s plug-and-play, open, and interoperable IoT-enabled system architecture. It is the foundational technology backbone that connects everything from the shop floor to the top floor to collect and analyse critical data and discover meaningful insights and enable actions based on real-time information and business logic.

EcoStruxure uses advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to bring together and optimise connected products, edge control, apps, analytics, and services. Dedicated, interoperable software is available for IT management and a variety of advanced, cloud-hosted capabilities enable enterprise integration and a portal to expert advisory support.

The New Energy Landscape

Currently, only around 10 % of electrical distribution equipment is connected to software2. By digitising these systems, greater efficiencies and optimisations can occur. A digital transformation of the building’s entire power and energy system will help to reduce energy usage even further, as well as better provide for modern building requirements such as electric vehicle charging, local energy generation, energy storage and connection to the grid.

In the IT space, EcoStruxure IT Advisor provides better planning and more visibility for service providers, with full insight into the entire data centre or colocation infrastructure. With this information, you can help your customers achieve operational excellence through proper asset tracking, risk management and capacity optimisation.

The smart software keeps track of connected assets and helps you to maximise efficiencies for power and cooling management. The technology can be used to model different scenarios to visualise capacity and get insights from data centre key performance indicators, so you can make informed decisions. Easily configured dashboards let you access the information you want quickly and make it simple to report to your customer.

A comprehensive approach

To deliver net zero buildings and achieve energy efficiency and sustainability goals, Schneider Electric recommends a comprehensive approach, from strategy and implementation to operation and optimisation.

To support your customers, we can help you audit, design, manage, and maintain energy-efficient enterprises, with a customised, cost-effective, turnkey solution.

We can help you turn climate ambition into action, keeping you informed and in control, while adding efficiency and sustainability throughout the building’s lifecycle. To understand more about how Schneider Electric can help you take advantage of the New Energy Landscape, download our e-guide today!

[1] https://assets.kpmg.com/content/dam/kpmg/xx/pdf/2020/11/the-time-has-come.pdf

[2] Global estimates from Schneider Electric Field Services organization in 2020.