Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology

With the announcement of its own IP camera technology, Synology becomes a full end-to-end solution for those seeking a best fit for rapid deployment, security, and responsive maintenance support with minimal overhead.

Synology is recognized for its data storage solutions and has been offering video surveillance software as part of its package for a considerable period. Currently, Synology's Surveillance Station is extensively used by 500,000 customers globally, comprising influential players from finance, government, education, and manufacturing sectors. The most extensive installation of this software covers over 1,300 sites and 4,000 cameras.

“Synology Surveillance Station is a user-friendly surveillance solution built for high accessibility, However, we have observed that our partners may encounter complexities when managing surveillance deployment," said Joshua Orren, the country manager of Synology. "As a result, we have recognized the need for an end-to-end solution that can bring a more streamlined experience for both installers and users.”

Deployment

One of the challenges is the camera configuration for large-scale deployment. Logging into a camera's web configuration page for the setup should take only a minute or two to complete. However, with larger deployments that involve hundreds or thousands of cameras, it can take up to a week just to do the initial configuration. When cameras from multiple brands are used, the inconsistency in user interfaces can further increase deployment complexity, making the setup inefficient. Synology cameras are designed specifically for pairing with Surveillance Station. All camera deployment, configuration, management, and firmware updates can be completed within Synology’s Surveillance Station, allowing installers to benefit from using its integrated interface to accelerate the deployment process.

Graph 1: Auto-detect Synology Camera upon power-on allows rapid large-scale import.

Security

Security is a crucial factor when it comes to surveillance systems. While most enterprises understand the importance of network security and invest heavily in preventing data breaches, there have still been cases where an IP camera has become a security vulnerability. Even with vendors regularly releasing security patches, it can be a challenge for users to keep track of the latest firmware version and manually upgrade each camera, which increases the risk of exposing the devices to cyber threats. With Synology Surveillance Station and Synology Camera, businesses can automatically update their firmware and stay up to date with the latest security patches. Additionally, customizing firmware update schedules can ensure no service downtime during critical hours.

"Despite aiming to provide the quality solution to our users, we are also dedicated to offer agile services to achieve minimum system downtime," said Mr. Orren. "An effective way to accomplish this is by implementing one-stop management."

Maintenance

Without a one-stop solution, it can be resource and time-consuming for installers to identify the root cause of a system outage. They may need to communicate with multiple vendors in order to conduct troubleshooting. In the worst case scenario, vendors may resort to finger-pointing to avoid accountability, resulting in prolonged maintenance. Most enterprises cannot afford to have their surveillance system offline for more than 24 hours, so the effectiveness of the RMA process can make a significant impact on the user experience. Therefore, having a one-stop solution can expedite troubleshooting, resulting in a shorter system downtime.

Synology Cameras BC500 and TC500

The first launch of this product range includes the stationary BC500[1] and the controllable TC500[2], which are 5-megapixel wide-angle POE cameras with IP67 weatherproof ratings. In addition to the basics, the cameras feature microSD for edge recording during outages, and will sync footage back to the server once the connection is restored. The cameras also have powerful onboard processing for running Edge AI detection and alerts locally, reducing the resource burden on the network server, especially in environments with hundreds or even thousands of cameras with detection parameters applied.

Graph 2: The BC500 and TC500 are IP67-rated, 5 MP wide-angle AI cameras suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Integrating the powerful edge device to its portfolio, Synology now offers a versatile surveillance solution including IP cameras, video management system (VMS), network video recorder (NVR), to scalable storage and backups, helping businesses enhance the scalability and reliability of their surveillance deployments.

Centralised Management System

As the software built for the Synology NAS environment, Surveillance Station enables large enterprises to achieve multi-site centralized management and deploy smaller-scale recording servers according to their budget and requirements. With the CMS software, up to 10,000 cameras from 1,000 sites can be recorded and managed on a single portal.

In addition to its scalability, Surveillance Station offers utmost reliability with implementation of N+M fail-over mechanism, maximising system availability for enterprises that requires minimal service downtime. Dual-recording to the hybrid cloud, C2, adds an extra layer of protection to ensure no footage loss during system outage. Moreover, enterprises can automatically archive recordings to petabyte-level servers or customize archiving schedules to meet retention policies without using up bandwidth during critical hours.

Graph 3: Synology Surveillance Station runs on Synology NAS, making it suitable for large-scale deployment and management. It is also highly scalable, with the ability to handle petabyte-level long-time recordings.

With its new IP camera technology, Synology has created a streamlined and powerful surveillance solution that meets the needs of enterprises of all sizes. By combining the reliability and scalability of its data storage solutions with advanced video management software and custom-designed cameras, Synology has made it easier than ever to deploy and manage a robust surveillance system.

