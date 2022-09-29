Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month

A public tour of one of the largest factory automation solution providers in Australia and New Zealand, Bosch Australia Manufacturing Solutions (BAMS) will take place in Victoria next month.

The event on October 20 in Clayton, Victoria, which is part of IoT Alliance Australia’s Insights series, promises to bring attendees up to speed on data-enabled manufacturing and bring them “inside a world” of automation and digitalisation.

The walkthrough of the BAMS factory will provide an opportunity to look at automation solutions in varying design and build stages, and meet some of the engineers who help design and build the systems.

Guests will also be able to tour a diode manufacturing plant, learning about the history of the plant and its journey towards digital transformation, and about volumes of supply and production and export demand for power diodes.

Bosch Oceania National Sales and Business Development Manager Bradley Trewin will speak about AIoT for machine control, how data enables manufacturing in COVID world, supply chain issues and impact, virtual simulation and commissioning and digital twins.

Attendees will also hear about IoT applications by Bosch clients, such as Melbourne-based BODD, which manufactures and commercialisation of advanced 3D body scanners, and MMAPT, which robotically captures low-cost, high-resolution, standardised imaging for online product catalogues.

Bienna Chow, Executive Director of Investment Management at Breakthrough Victoria, which will invest $2 billion over the next 10 years in key sectors, will explain how breakthroughs in advanced manufacturing don’t just happen, but result from sustainable, long-term investments.

A panel discussion about data handling in manufacturing will feature Trewin, Chow, IoTAA Manufacturing Workstream Chair Darren Hungerford, and Peter Torreele, Managing Director of sustainable timber technology company 3RT. Guests will also hear from Bosch Oceania President Gavin Smith and IoT Alliance Australia CEO Frank Zeichner.

In 2021, Bosch opened the $17 million Manufacturing Automation Centre which houses Bosch Australia Manufacturing Solutions (BAMS) and the Rexroth Drives and Controls businesses, which offers industry 4.0 solutions. BAMS works with a range of blue-chip, mid-tier and start-up companies to automate their manufacturing, including building and installing automated assembly lines to increase production capacity for rapid COVID-19 tests for Ellume,

BAMS’ key markets also include medtech, food and beverage, and electronics manufacturing.

Purchase tickets to the data-enabled manufacturing event on October 20.