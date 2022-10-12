What occurred at CRN's partner panel discussion with N-able?

N-able has partnered with CRN to present N-Gage – a long awaited opportunity to reconnect with the industry after lockdown.

Marketing Manager, Hamish Boot, told CRN, “We wanted to finally connect with partners after a long period of border closures and lockdowns, so we ran this event at Pier One Hotel in Sydney where any N-able partner (plus select prospects) could attend. We had 70 partners attend on the day.”

Choosing Pier One was a considered decision as a location was needed that would simultaneously support intimate networking and provide a high-quality environment. Boot said, “We picked Pier One because it’s not a bland hotel. The Water Room is spacious but it also has spectacular views of Sydney Harbour which all attendees enjoy. Plus, it makes them feel comfortable and valued. Other hotels can be bland with not much natural light and space.”

CRN can attest to the fact that doing business in a small, pokey environment is a recipe to make delegates lose interest and want to leave!

Watch the panel discussion below:

After the formal welcome and greetings, which re-introduced the N-able leadership team to the audience, the event pushed forward with a first round of product roadmaps.

The presentations started by covering N-able’s Backup & Disaster Recovery product, Cove Data Protection which, “Provides a safe haven from backup complexity, labor shortages and recovery uncertainty in ways other solutions simply can’t.” It then moved on to its DNS Filtering and EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) solution which is powered by SentinelOne.

Two guest speakers helped deliver the content, Subo Guha (N-able VP of Product Management) and Marc Andre Tanguay (N-able’s “Head Nerd”). N-able also had its Global VP of Sales, Johannes Kamleitner fly over from Austria for the event. Other senior members of the N-able Leadership Team in attendance were Matthew Drake (Sales Director), Danielle Drury (Partner Success Manager), Winston Zhou (Sales Manager) and Hamish Boot.

Along with the Senior Leadership Team, the Sydney Sales Team and the entire Partner Success Team were at the event. The latter was born from N-able’s Partner Success Initiative which was launched in Q1 2020. There are eight people on the team which is based in Sydney.

The Partner Success Team’s mission is, “Helping you reach your goals—whatever those may be”

The initiative says of itself, “We’re not doing our job if we’re not helping you do yours effectively and efficiently—that’s why we’re strengthening and expanding our Partner Success program. With more than 100 people whose sole job is to support you, we strive to provide you with outstanding onboarding and excellent ongoing customer support. Partner Success also offers resources to help you improve and scale your business—no matter what stage you’re in or where you want to go.”

You can learn more about the Partner Success initiative, here.

The event then moved into discussing the new Cloud User Hub solution (formerly known as Spinpanel), which has just launched. This mentioned how N-able acquired the Spinpanel product and rebranded. It, “Makes it easy to automate the management of all your Microsoft tenants, users and licenses from a single hub.” More details on Cloud User Hub can be found, here.

After lunch, CRN Group Managing Editor, Andrew Birmingham, led the highly anticipated Partner Panel Discussion. It featured Paul Foley (Procision IT), Chris Motton (Advance Computers), Rube Sayed (Datcom Cloud), Claudio Antoneli (SystemCraft) and Bill Lunam (Kinetics Group). An edited version of the panel discussion can be watched below.

The formal element of the event concluded with more roadmap presentations on N-able’s Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) products. This included N-central provides complete oversight and organisation of your customers’ IT networks from one dashboard and also N-sight which includes remote access, ticketing and billing in one complete RMM solution.