Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

In the global digital economy there are many global threats, but that doesn’t mean cyber security MSPs cannot benefit from an onshore cloud here in Australia to meet local data compliance regulations. In this article we will look at how Australia’s MSPs can partner with Trustwave to get the best of both – global intelligence and capability while retaining on-shore flexibility.

In July this year we announced the expansion of our globally federated, cloud-native Fusion platform into the Pacific region where client data will now be retained onshore in Australia.

This is a big differentiator in our local market as most vendors cannot afford to federate their services across regions and thus usually locate everything in the US or Asia where capacity is low-cost.

In response to market demand, we’re proud to be able to fill a glaring gap in the industry by delivering cybersecurity services that are infused with global threat intelligence and can operate on a global scale, all while providing local data storage.

Many organisations have strict policies around data access, even to the level of legislative compliance. By not holding data like a data centre provider, Trustwave is able to offer an onshore security service which meets industry standards but empowers customers with more visibility and control over their data.

Operationally, Trustwave Fusion utilises AWS Cloud in Sydney and is built using IRAP-assessed AWS services. Trustwave also maintains ISO27001 and SOC 2 Type II compliance certification across its organisation.

Benefits for MSPs

With Fusion, the immediate benefit for MSPs is they have the option to increase their capability to offer a higher level of security, while keeping client data close to home.

From a commercial standpoint, if you have clients that need data on shore this requirement narrows the list of vendors significantly and gives you an immediate edge. You may be helping clients that specify data storage within Australia or prefer data retention in Australia.

Of course, partnering with Trustwave means more than the location of client data. Our Co-Managed SOC and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services allow you to detect what others can’t find. With our managed security services, we enable partners to respond better and faster with a wider picture of potential threats and attacks in client environments.

We also offer Managed Security Testing (MST), a subscription-based managed vulnerability scanning and penetration testing service to continuously identify vulnerabilities that can lead to data compromise in networks, applications, and databases.

MSPs do not need to wait for alerts. With Trustwave you can depend on our team of global threat analysts and improve your threat visibility across clouds.

In one recent development, there has been significant discussion over the last six months of the changes to the Australian Security of Critical Infrastructure (SOCI) Act. The Australian government has committed in the rules to creating guidance material to support their implementation, which could mean more controls on where data is housed.

Trustwave’s Managed Vendor Risk Assessment (MVRA), our scalable cyber supply chain risk assessment solution for enterprises and SMBs, is also available to MSP partners globally. This capability meets the surge in demand for deep supply chain risk assessments.

Stay ahead with 24 by 7 security

How does Fusion keep you ahead of the competition? The Fusion platform provides enterprises with unprecedented visibility and control over how security resources are provisioned, monitored, and managed across any environment.

Fusion connects the digital “footprints” of enterprises to our security cloud comprised of a data lake, advanced analytics, actionable threat intelligence, a wide range of security services and products and Trustwave SpiderLabs, the company’s elite team of security specialists.

With Fusion MSP partners get access to an intuitive application to deliver the ability to manage complex security programs from a computer, tablet or mobile phone. This improves incident accuracy, response time and actions.

While all Pacific client data ingested into the Fusion platform will remain within Australia, MSPs get the actionable insights of Trustwave’s global SpiderLabs Threat Intelligence and scale of its leading-edge Security Operations Center teams.

More advanced options like “SOC as a Service” are available to MSPs, who might not have the resources or capital to establish one themselves. Our experts can also help partners with setting up a SOC and what path to take to make it work for clients.

We also help you stay ahead of today's managed detection and response (MDR) security challenges by tracking, hunting, and eradicating threats.

Our MDR helps you improve your threat visibility by being available across clouds; detect and respond fast by leveraging our leading SecOps platform; and boost your security posture by being proactive to eliminate persistent and embedded threats in your environment.

Whatever your client needs are, our consulting and professional services team is there to help.

We are committed to continuing to grow our investment in the Pacific region to drive success for our partners and allow them to conduct business securely.

Our unique combination of world-class SpiderLabs security talent and market-leading Fusion platform enables us to meet the strenuous security needs of global enterprises, while keeping their data close to home.

