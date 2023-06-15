Why it is vital for MSPs to lead with cybersecurity

When I meet with business leaders across the region, I often get asked about the role of MSPs when it comes to cybersecurity.

Today’s customers are faced with a very diverse IT and cyber landscape. On one hand there are a multitude of enterprise-level products available, yet on the other, there is the “consumerization” of services anyone can pick up without any awareness of the benefits or drawbacks.

By managing products and services, MSPs now play an essential role in cybersecurity for end-customers. When it comes to getting the security balance right, MSPs can work with a mix of technology, services and offer consulting advisory.

MSPs can adapt to requirements specific to an organisation and have a broad range of skills and experience to help clients navigate through uncertain times.

For the past three years, it has been MSPs who have taken on the challenge to deal with a disrupted workforce all while keeping it secure.

To learn more about how MSPs are faring in 2023 and their views on cybersecurity, Barracuda recently published our research report, The Evolving Landscape of the MSP Business Report 2023, which shows how seriously MSPs take that commitment.

Vanson Bourne was commissioned to survey 500 decision makers, or experienced knowledge workers, across MSPs with between 5 and 350 employees globally.

The findings include key opportunities MSP are expecting in 2023, as well as the challenges they face competing for talent and market share alongside other commercial entities. Additionally, the findings can be useful for the security community to better understand the needs and concerns of MSPs.

For example, based on the cybersecurity concerns of their customers, MSPs are looking to take the next steps to furthering their security service offering with 35 percent planning to incorporate security operations center (SOC), 34 percent want to add managed detection and response, and 32 percent are planning to bring in extended detection and response (XDR).

This demand ties into MSP plans for growth in 2023, with most of the respondents (85%) planning to add anywhere from one to eight services to reach growth targets. More specifically, a third of respondents plan to add 4 to 5 new services in 2023.

The ability to add complex security services to their portfolio further demonstrates the critical role MSP can play in the fight against cybercrime – organisations don’t need to go it alone to get a significant capability uplift. This is also true for vendors. Cybersecurity vendors should consider partnering with the thriving MSP industry, instead of providing direct services to customers.

It is time to secure the future, MSPs, as for most organisations, the managed services model is the best type of IT and security delivery model.

AI and other advanced technologies will make a huge difference to the cybersecurity landscape and it can either become better or worse. MSPs can still stay ahead of the curve and partner with trusted vendors, such as Barracuda, who are already delivering innovative security technologies to protect their customers.

The channel has done a good job over the past three years to accommodate the rapidly changing IT environment, it is time to double down on cybersecurity and ensure customers are evolving their service requirements to include remote worker security and enterprise border protection.

2023 and beyond, MSPs should take extra steps to educate customers on the criteria to make the best decisions to secure their data against the growing range of threats.

The report indicates that while MSPs are optimistic about 2023’s outlook, the struggling global economy, demands of hybrid working practices, increased competition, and employee stress will continue to pose challenges. In fact, 83% of respondents agree that the struggling global economy in particular was a hindering factor over the course of 2022.

That being the case, MSPs are taking proactive measures to combat headwinds with almost 100 per cent taking at least one action to reduce the stress levels of their employees, and 85 per cent making sustainability a focus for their operations.

MSPs have done well to get this far during a turbulent time, but this does not mean it is time to relax. MSPs are a vital component of the cybersecurity landscape, and should continue to help organisations of all sizes protect their increasingly connected employees, assets, data and IT infrastructure.

Luke Smith, Regional Account Director for APAC, Barracuda MSP

Download The Evolving Landscape of the MSP Business Report 2023