Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners

Unified Communication solution provider Yealink has finished Yealink Innovation Tour ’22, a four-city roadshow across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. With a focus on Microsoft Teams and what’s next for the technology, nearly 300 resellers and their customers witnessed the results of the increasingly close collaboration between Yealink and Microsoft.

Microsoft provided several keynote presentations across the event, including one from Peter Garner, Partner Sales Director, Asia & ANZ, and Microsoft Teams Rooms. One of the key points he discussed was making the best use of the new Microsoft Front Row feature within Teams. This feature has been designed around the hybrid nature of many meetings now, with attendees in the room and remote. Front Row moves the video feeds of all attendees to a single row at the bottom of the screen, with the content of the meeting at the forefront.

On the hardware side, the roadshow showcased Yealink’s intelligent solutions for Microsoft Teams, including the Teams Room devices for the meeting room experience, Teams Business Headsets, for personal communication applications. Key new technologies that Yealink showcased include:

The DeskVision 24 – a workstation-sized UC-focused panel with an integrated high-quality camera and speaker designed for personal desktops or “meeting booth” one-person meeting rooms.



The MeetingBoard 65 – this 65-inch device has been designed for meeting rooms and features a 4K camera and microphone array to help capture the room clearly and a touchscreen for direct collaboration.



The BHX Bluetooth Headset series – these headsets have been specifically designed around the Teams experience, with emphasis on acoustic shield and noise-cancelling microphones to enhance the conversation experience. Headsets are an area of particular importance to Yealink, which maintains a partner program, the Yealink Certified Headset Solution Program to build expertise in this area of its channel.



Microsoft is heavily supporting Yealink through its events and messaging due to its commitment to building technology specifically to enhance the Teams experience, the company said. “Yealink has been one of our fastest-growing partners in the Teams space,” Kurt Petersen, Microsoft General Manager, Global Device Partners, said in a recent video.

As part of this commitment, Yealink runs a partner program specifically for Yealink’s Microsoft technologies, the Yealink Microsoft Solution Certified (YMSC) program, which offers certifications across pre-sales, sales, and technical support.

The roadshow also included extended panel discussions which included a combination of Microsoft speakers, partners and customers to assess the challenges and opportunities of the hybrid work environment, and what that means for the meeting experience.

The roadshow culminated with the Yealink Partner of the Year awards, which this year went to:

Brennan IT

blueAPACHE

Generation-e

IComm Australia

LegitIT

Ricoh Australia

System Squared

As a specialist in business phone systems, collaboration and unified communication technology targeting the SME space, Yealink relies on a strong and highly engaged channel to take solutions to the market. Events such as Yealink Innovation Tour ’22 highlight the importance of the channel to the company, as well as its growing presence in Australia.

Click here to view the recap video of Yealink Innovation Tour ’22.