10 business laptops that use AMD's new Ryzen 4000 CPUs

AMD has launched its new Ryzen Pro 4000 processors for ultra-thin business laptops, claiming performance gains over Intel's vPro lineup and competitive management and security features.

With Thursday's launch of the enterprise-grade processors, the company is receiving early support from Lenovo with five new business laptops using Ryzen Pro 4000, which comes with new AMD Pro Technologies that the chipmaker says can go "toe-to-toe" with Intel vPro.

But the chipmaker, which is seeking to challenge Intel's dominance in the commercial laptop space, is also supporting business laptops with its Ryzen 4000 U-series processors, which do not feature AMD Pro Technologies for security, manageability and reliability. HP Inc. is one such OEM that is releasing new business laptops with the Ryzen 4000 U-series designed for small- to medium-sized businesses.

AMD expects 70 or more business laptops to use Ryzen 4000 processors this year, up from 51 designs the chipmaker had in 2019 with its previous generation of mobile processors, according to Matthew Unangst, director of AMD's commercial client business. Out of those 70, a substantial portion of them and all of the premium models will use Ryzen Pro 4000 processors, he said.

"The key thing we're focused on is delivering a leadership class of product for our commercial products and frankly raising the bar in terms of the performance, battery life and technology capabilities there," Unangst said in an interview with CRN.

What follows are 10 new business laptops coming out this year that are using AMD's Ryzen Pro 4000 processors and Ryzen 4000 U-series processors.

Local pricing and availability was not available at time of publication.