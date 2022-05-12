12 tips for MSPs from global security agencies

Australian, Canadian, New Zealand, UK and US security agencies have issued new guidelines on how Managed Services Providers (MSPs) can protect themselves and their customers against attacks.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre and its parallel, international partners such as the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published the advice to MSPs in their ‘Joint Cybersecurity Advisory’, which, “enables transparent discussions between MSPs and their customers on securing sensitive data.”

The advisory made 12 recommendations to MSPs, provided instructions on how to implement them and included cyber agencies’ research and manuals to better understand threats and defences.

