2021's biggest IT channel mergers and acquisitions

Telstra acquires Mediacloud Australia

16 June

Telstra acquired Perth-based web hosting and cloud services provider Mediacloud Australia for an undisclosed sum.

The deal provided Telstra’s global broadcasting arm Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) with software-defined and cloud-based capabilities, as well as a number of media cloud delivery experts and a Master Control Room in the United Kingdom.

As part of the acquisition, Australian free-to-air TV channel SBS also renewed its playout contract for MediaCloud services for seven years and will be a TBS customer throughout its duration.

Telstra sells part of towers business for $2.8 billion

30 June

Telstra sold 49 percent of its telecommunications towers business, InfraCo Towers, to a consortium for $2.8 billion.

The stake was sold to a consortium comprising Australia's sovereign wealth fund Future Fund and super funds Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper.

Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn said the deal was a significant milestone for its T22 program and “an acceleration of Telstra’s strategy to unlock value” in the assets.

Telstra pays $110 million for retail stores from former landlord Vita Group

24 September

Telstra acquired a big chunk of its retail stores from its former landlord Vita Group for $110 million, officially ending their 26-year partnership.

The agreement came eight months after the telco first announced plans to buy back some 270 retail stores across Australia, 104 of which were operated by Vita.

The sale covered Vita’s entire retail information and communication technology (ICT) business, which also includes some Telstra Business Technology Centres (not initially part of the sale) and technology accessories retailer Sprout on top of the Telstra stores.

Telstra uses Government money to buy PNG telco Digicel Pacific

25 October

Telstra used Federal Government money to fund a portion of its purchase of south pacific telco Digicel Pacific after fears the business would be acquired by a Chinese company.

In a move reminiscent of the government intervention in the construction of the NBN, the Coalition Government had such concerns over potential Chinese ownership of telecommunications infrastructure that it was willing to chip in more than three-quarters of the total purchase price to keep the company out of Chinese hands.

The telco confirmed to shareholders that it had agreed to buy the Digicel Pacific for $2.3 billion, while only putting up $390 million itself. The remaining $1.88 billion will be funded by the Federal Government yet Telstra will own 100 percent of the company.

