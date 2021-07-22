2021's biggest IT channel mergers and acquisitions

Swoop acquires regional Victoria-based network operator Speedweb
21 June
ASX-listed Swoop Telecommunications acquired Morwell, Victoria-based broadband network operator Speedweb for $1.75 million.
Speedweb, also known as Kallistrate Pty Ltd, operated its own wireless broadband network through some 50 towers and has 1,800 active services.
The company’s network covered the towns of Morwell, Moe, Traralgon, Trafalgar, Churchill, Newborough and Walhalla in Victoria’s Gippsland region. The network also borders the existing Swoop network in the region.
Swoop acquires Perth telco Community Communications
28 June
Wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop acquired Perth-based Community Communications (ComComs) for an undisclosed sum.
ComComs operates a fixed wireless network for both residential and business customers in the Perth metropolitan area with 14 towers across the area. The company also provides NBN and voice services.
ComComs’ network joined Swoop’s fixed wireless network in Perth, which was acquired from Perth telco NodeOne earlier this year. Swoop’s tower count also increases up to 88 within Western Australia.
Swoop continues spending spree, acquiring regional SA-based Beam Internet
12 June
Wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop acquired SA wireless broadband provider Wan Solutions Pty Ltd, trading as Beam Internet, for a purchase price of $6.7 million, with a total enterprise value of $7.2 million.
The purchase of Beam was made with $6 million in cash and $700,000 in shares.
The company was on a spending spree since it debuted on the ASX in May. This latest acquisition comes less than a month after the purchase of two other telcos, Perth-based Community Communications and regional Victoria-based Speedweb.
Swoop acquires Newcastle, NSW-based Countrytell
6 October
ASX-listed telco Swoop Holdings acquired Newcastle, NSW-based telco Countrytell Holdings for $4.2 million.
The acquisition expanded Swoop’s coverage in regional New South Wales and adds new services related to data centre operations.
Founded in 2001, Countrytell offers fibre and fixed wireless internet and data centre services to customers in and around Newcastle, the Hunter region, the NSW mid-coast and the Snowy Monaro region. Its data centres are based in Newcastle and the company also has a dark fibre network running in the city.
Swoop acquires comms service providers VoiceHub, Harbourtel for $6 million
26 October
ASX-listed fixed wireless and wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop acquired Sydney-based wholesale voice services provider Voicehub Group for $6 million.
Voicehub Group, through its brands VoiceHub and Harbourtel, specialises in traditional voice services, unified communications, virtual numbers, SMS messaging solutions and advanced intelligent networking services for clients across Australia and New Zealand.
Harbourtel is the traditional telco side of the business, providing direct inward dialling (DID), toll-free (1800), local rate (13 or 1300), premium rate and digital phone numbers to Australians, delivered through Session Initiation Protocol (SIP). It also offers DID, premium rate and toll-free (0800) numbers for its New Zealand customers. Additional offerings include internet connectivity, meet-me conferencing, media streaming and call forwarding.
VoiceHub has a more diverse offering, including inbound services, call termination, virtual phone numbers, hosted voice, SMS, SIP Trunk and connectivity and Microsoft Teams voice calling.
