2021's top IT channel mergers and acquisitions, so far

23 March
Synnex, Tech Data merge to create US$57B distribution titan
Two of the world’s largest IT distributors joined forces to create a USUS$57 billion giant with more than 150,000 customers and 22,000 employees.
The proposed USUS$7.2 billion merger of publicly traded Synnex and private equity owned Tech Data will be led by Tech Data CEO Rich Hume, (pictured) with Synnex President and CEO Dennis Polk serving as executive chair of the company’s board. The combined company will be 55 percent owned by Synnex shareholders and 45 percent owned by Apollo Global management, which bought Tech Data for USUS$5.4 billion in June 2020.
“This is transformational for Tech Data, Synnex and the entire technology ecosystem,” Hume said in a statement. “Together, we will be able to offer our customers and vendors exceptional reach, efficiency and expertise, redefining the experience and value they receive.”
