8 big Intel data centre announcements: From Cooper Lake to Xe

Third-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors
Intel is promising performance gains and new artificial intelligence capabilities with its third-generation Xeon Scalable processors, but they will only be available for four- and eight-socket servers.
The 11 new SKUs cover nearly the entire stack of Xeon Scalable processors, from Xeon Platinum to Xeon Gold, and support up to six channels of DDR4-3200 memory with ECC support, up to 3.1 GHz in base frequency, up to 4.3 GHz in single-core turbo frequency and up to 38.5 MB of L3 cache. Other features include six-way Intel Ultra Path Interconnect support for up to 10.4 gigatransfers per second, Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 Technology and Intel Hyper-Threading Technology.
While third-generation Xeon Scalable will initially only support four- and eight-socket servers, it will expand to one- and two- socket servers later this year with the launch of Intel's Ice Lake CPUs.
The headline feature for Cooper Lake, however, is an expansion of the processors' Deep Learning Boost capabilities that were introduced with second-generation Xeon Scalable. The new processors will support an additional instruction set for built-in AI acceleration called Bfloat16, which Intel said boosts training performance 1.93 times and inference performance 1.9 times compared to previous generation processors performing single-precision floating point math, also known as FP32.
The new Platinum processors consist of Xeon Platinum 8380HL (2.9 GHz base, 4.3 GHz turbo, 28 cores, 56 threads, 250W thermal design power, US$13,012 recommended customer pricing), Xeon Platinum 8380H (2.9 GHz base, 4.3 GHz turbo, 28 cores, 56 threads, 250W TDP, US$10,009 RCP), Xeon Platinum 8376HL (2.6 GHz base, 4.3 GHz turbo, 28 cores, 56 threads, 205W TDP, US$11,722 RCP), Xeon Platinum 8376H (2.6 GHz base, 4.3 GHz turbo, 28 cores, 56 threads, 205W TDP, US$8,719), Xeon Platinum 8354H (3.1 GHz base, 4.3 GHz turbo, 18 cores, 36 threads, 205W TDP, US$3,500 RCP) and Xeon Platinum 8453H (2.5 GHz base, 3.8 GHz turbo, 18 cores, 36 threads, 150W TDP, US$3,004 RCP).
The new Gold processors consist of Xeon Gold 6348H (2.3 GHz base, 4.2 GHz turbo, 24 cores, 48 threads, 165W TDP, US$2,700 RCP), Xeon Gold 6328HL (2.8 GHz base, 4.3 GHz turbo, 16 cores, 32 threads, 165W TDP, US$4,779 RCP), Xeon Gold 6328H (2.8 GHz base, 4.3 GHz turbo, 16 cores, 32 threads, 165W TDP, US$1,776 RCP), Xeon Gold 5320H (2.4 GHz base, 4.2 GHz turbo, 20 cores, 40 threads, 150W TDP, US$1,555 RCP) and Xeon Gold 5318H (2.5 GHz base, 3.8 GHz turbo, 18 cores, 36 threads, 150W TDP, US$1,273).