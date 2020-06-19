8 big Intel data centre announcements: From Cooper Lake to Xe

Updates, launches galore for Intel's data centre biz

Intel unleashed its next generation of data centre products Thursday, consisting of a new set of Xeon Scalable processors code-named Cooper Lake, Optane Persistent Memory modules and SSDs.

But the company also provided an update on more products coming out in the future, including a new generation of Xeon processors code-named Sapphire Rapids and Xe data centre GPUs, the latter of which are expected to create more competition for rivals Nvidia and AMD.

The company also disclosed a new artificial intelligence-focused FPGA called the Intel Stratix 10 NX and provided more details on its third-generation Movidius visual processing unit and Gaudi and Goya AI processors in development from Intel's US$2 billion acquisition of Habana Labs last year.

What follows are the eight biggest data centre announcements Intel made during a mid-June briefing.